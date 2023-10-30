Minecraft Creeper mini-fridge on lowest-ever deal at Walmart

The Minecraft Creeper mini-fridge is part of an explosive deal right now, discounted to less than a third of its usual price.

While Creepers usually tend to run far too hot in Minecraft, this one will help you keep things cool instead. The Minecraft Creeper mini-fridge is currently selling for just $55, a staggering discount compared to its usual price of $168.00. Getting your hands on this mini-fridge right now will allow you to save $113.00 off the regular cost.

You’ll want to pick up this Minecraft deal at Walmart right away, as the Creeper-themed fridge is less than a third of its regular price.

Xbox/Mojang

The Minecraft Creeper mini-fridge is modeled after the best-selling game’s most popular and iconic mob. Creepers have been a nuisance to Minecraft players ever since the game first launched, being the ultimate roadblock in a player’s architectural aims.

If you hear the telltale hissing of a Creeper, you know that an explosion is likely imminent. But with the Minecraft Creeper mini-fridge, there’s no detonation to fear. Instead, the Creeper’s likeness has been repurposed as a place to keep your drinks and snacks cool.

While it may not be as intimidating as the genuine article, the mini-fridge stands at over 2 feet tall, giving it plenty of storage space. The mini-fridge comes with two separate compartments with a removable shelf. Altogether, the Minecraft Creeper mini-fridge is capable of storing 12 average-sized cans, perfect for keeping you stocked up and chilled out when venturing into the Nether or constructing a castle.

With a secure latching mechanism, you won’t have to worry about the doors accidentally swinging open. This is a secure, reliable container that can add to your storage space and bring a touch of personality along with it.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.