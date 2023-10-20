Linus Tech Tips removes video after Starforge calls out “incorrect” information

Linus Tech Tips has removed their latest “Secret Shopper 3” video from YouTube after Starforge PCs called them out for “incorrect” information.

On October 19, 2023, Linus Tech Tips posted part 2 of their “Secret Shopper 3” video series where they had anonymously ordered a Starforge PC.

In the clip, they apparently claimed that Starforge charged $300 to ship the PC from Texas to Canada as well as a few other things which led to Starforge making a statement on Twitter/X.

Now, both Starforge’s initial statement and Linus Tech Tips’ video has been removed as the two handle their differences in private.

Starforge hits out at Linus Tech Tips in deleted tweet

Starforge posted their statement on Twitter shortly after Linus Tech Tips’ video went live, and hit at the YouTuber’s claims of expensive shipping.

The PC builders also revealed that the “broken” pc received by Linus Tech Tips’ is believed to have been damaged by the shipping company while it was in transit.

The statement has been deleted, but users have shared screenshots of it.

After deleting the statement, Starforge shared another update with their followers revealing that they’re working with LTT in private.

“We appreciate everyone’s support on our last tweet. We have made contact with members of the LTT team and are working to resolve our differences in private. We ask that no hate be directed towards anyone – hate does not reflect who we are as a community. We admire the LTT team and the tremendous work they have put in to create one of the most respected tech media platforms in the world,” they said.

“As always, our mission is to provide the best PCs and customer service in the universe. We will continue working tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that mission each and every day.”

Linus Tech Tips responds to Starforge’s callout on Twitter

Shortly after the post was made, Linus Tech Tips’ Twitter responded with their own statement, revealing that they’re reshooting a portion of the video.

“We appreciate Starforge Systems reaching out, allowing both sides to provide additional context. On our end, we’ll be reshooting a portion of Secret Shopper 3 Part 2 to better reflect our new understanding of what happened with the shipping costs on our invoice,” they said.

“Our comments about packaging in the video reflect our personal experience, and we hope this is an outlier like Starforge claims. (Spoiler alert) You’ll also see in Part 3 when we address customer service, Starforge stands out for the right reasons.”

Linus’ video has been removed from his channel while they work on re-shooting part of it, but we’ll be sure to update this article when it goes live again. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.