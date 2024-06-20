VTuber gets pricey RAM stuck in PC building mishap

VTuber Leahkitties managed to get their expensive Corsair RAM stuck together while trying to upgrade their PC and they won’t come apart.

Building, and upgrading, a gaming PC has never been easier. Whether that’s due to the vast number of tutorials available, or thanks to PC parts being as accessible as ever. However, when dealing with expensive, and often fragile parts, things are still bound to go terribly wrong.

This is what popular VTuber Leahkitties discovered when trying to upgrade the RAM on their PC. Instead of enjoying the smoother running benefits of improved memory, they got their two RAM sticks entirely stuck together.

Article continues after ad

In a short video posted to their X/Twitter account, Leahkitties reveals the hilarious mishap. With their hands frantically hovering above the camera lens, the VTuber shows off their two sticks of Corsair 64GB DDR5 RAM, which have gotten so intertwined, that they cannot come apart.

Article continues after ad

The VTuber posted the video as a plea for help, explaining that the RAM feels “magnetically” stuck together, despite how gentle they were before the incident happened.

According to Leahkitties, this hilarious situation took place after they placed the RAM on the counter while taking a moment to open their PC case.

Once they returned to reveal the delights of what 64 GB of 6000mhz DDR5 RAM could do for their PC, they were instead they were greeted with the amusing amalgamation.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of friends and fans answered the VTuber’s plea for help, offering up methods of getting them unstuck, without damaging the £250 ($317) worth of RAM. Everything from just trying to pull them apart, to using coconut oil.

The amusing accident, however, sparked even more amusing replies, where even Corsair, the brand behind the type of RAM, weighed in on the situation.

Dexerto

X/Twitter user and fellow VTuber AsAstra_VT replied, “They are making more RAM just give them privacy.” Meanwhile, VTuber GunthorVt followed up with, “Is your ram dedicated? Yes very much to its ram wife.”

Article continues after ad

Judging from the footage, it could be that a change in temperature made the Termopad’s adhesive stickier than usual. However, we’ll never know for sure. Luckily, Corsair has reached out and is already looking into it.

Article continues after ad

However, the video is a stark reminder to keep an extra eye on your pricey PC parts as you never know what’s going to happen. Especially as two RAM sticks falling in love wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card.