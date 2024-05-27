LEGO Minecraft 15th anniversary lineup: Release date, prices & more

Marking the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, LEGO has revealed six brand-new Minecraft sets. Here’s when they will be released and how much each will cost.

LEGO’s portfolio comprises myriad kits taking inspiration from iconic video games. Just take a look at the best LEGO gaming sets. There are models inspired by Super Mario, PAC-MAN, and more.

Now, celebrating the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, LEGO has whipped the wraps off six brand-new Minecraft sets. We’ve highlighted each of the upcoming Minecraft models. Here’s what you can expect, when they will be released, and how much each set will cost.

When will the new LEGO Minecraft sets be released?

Each of the following set’s from LEGO’s Minecraft theme will be released on June 1, 2024.

1. LEGO Minecraft The Ender Dragon and End Ship — 21264

LEGO

Set ID: 21264

Piece count: 657

Minifigures: 3

Age: 8+

MSRP: $79.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

Enter the End. With this set, Minecraft enthusiasts can recreate epic scenes from their favorite video game with a brick-built Ender Dragon and End Ship. The former build features adjustable wings and limbs, while the ship’s interior is revealed by lifting off its roof and opening its sides. The ship measures 12 inches bow to stern and the dragon figure stands four inches tall.

A trio of minifigures of Minecraft characters is also present. There are minifigures of a Minecraft Enderman, an Ender Explorer, and an Ender Knight, replete with elytra wings and a firework rocket. A neat addition to this kit, the dragon head sited at the bow of the ship can be removed and worn as a helmet by one of the minifigures. The prized dragon’s egg is also present.

2. LEGO Minecraft The Badlands Mineshaft — 21263

LEGO

Set ID: 21263

Piece count: 538

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $59.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

With this kit, Minecraft fans aged from as young as eight years old can, for a moment, switch off the video game and truly immerse themselves into the thrilling moments that take place in the Badlands Mineshaft.

Allowing you to do just that, the 538-brick abandoned mine provides not only an imaginative playing experience but also hand-operated functionality.

You can access gold, copper, and crystals by triggering an explosion (with LEGO-reimagined TNT, of course). You can also transport your find in a minecart down a track. When exiting the mine, a brick-built donkey, replete with a duo of saddle bags, will be awaiting you.

However, first, your Badlands Explorer has to battle a hostile mob. The latter comprises Creeper, a Minecraft cave spider, husk, and slimes. A baby rabbit and a bat, replete with folding wings to hang upside down, are included.

The completed build measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, nine inches wide, and eight inches deep.

3. LEGO Minecraft The Windmill Farm — 21262

LEGO

Set ID: 21262

Piece count: 462

Minifigures: 3

Age: 8+

MSRP: $54.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

Inspired by the Windmill Farm from Minecraft, this farm-themed kit is sure to provide a fun-filled building and playing experience for enthusiasts aged eight and up. Setting the scene, the set includes a brick-built windmill, replete with rotating functionality. In turn, as the sails are rotated via a wheel at the rear of the build, a grindstone turns.

Adding to the farming scene, the set includes a duo of Minecraft sheep, which is headed by a Shepherd Villager figure, who shears the former. There’s a loom of wool. However, any spare wheel can be used to decorate the tree featured in the scene. In addition, you can “grow” wheat, beetroot, and sugarcane on the plot.

While doing so, you’ll have to keep your wits about you, though — a zombie might just attack. Yes, a Minecraft Zombie figure is included with the set.

The kit further includes a wide range of accessories and elements. The former includes bread, milk, shears, and a barrel containing sugar and eggs.

The model measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and four-and-a-half inches deep.

4. LEGO Minecraft The Wolf Stronghold — 21261

LEGO

Set ID: 21261

Piece count: 312

Minifigures: 3

Age: 8+

MSRP: $34.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

The entrance of the brick-built Wolf Tamer base features a big wolf head, replete with customizable facial expressions — angry and friendly. Inside, there is a blast furnace, an anvil, and a crafting table. A neat addition, a smithing table is present for the first time in a Minecraft set.

There’s also a supplies chest containing a Netherite ingot that can be crafted into a sword.

In addition, the kit includes a forest section comprising a tree, a sweet berry bush, a mushroom, and a boulder.

The model ships with figures of a Wolf Tamer and a couple of skeletons. The latter figures are equipped with accessories such as a bow, bow and arrow, and a diamond helmet. Two wolf figures are also present.

The set stands four-and-a-half inches tall, six inches wide, and five inches deep.

5. LEGO Minecraft The Cherry Blossom Garden — 21260

LEGO

Set ID: 21260

Piece count: 304

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $27.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

A first for a Minecraft kit, this vibrantly-colored model ships with a figure of Sunny. A figure of a zombie is also included. Completing the ensemble, there is also a Minecraft sniffer, replete with a finger-operated sniffing function, a baby sniffer, and two bees. A sniffer egg is also present.

The garden comprises a duo of colorful trees, a sand garden, a bridge, and a stream. The LEGO-reimagined garden measures four inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches deep.

6. LEGO Minecraft The Pirate Ship Voyage — 21259

LEGO

Set ID: 21259

Piece count: 166

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $14.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

Another first for a Minecraft set, this kit contains an adult Minecraft camel. The camel features a saddle, replete with space for the two pirate figures included with this model. There is a Buccaneer and a Swashbuckler. Several accessories, such as a map, an iron sword, and a fish are also present.

However, the main model of this kit is the pirate ship. The brick-built boat measures four inches tall, two inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches bow to stern.

