iPhone SE 4 case leak reveals familiar design

iPhone SE 4 might be many months away, but it’s protective case has already leaked online, revealing a familiar iPhone 14-like design.

The alleged iPhone SE 4 case, shared on X by leaker Majin Bu, corroborates previous reports of the phone’s design being similar to the iPhone 14. It looks nothing like the older iPhone SE 4 in the leaked case, except for the single camera on the back.

The iPhone features an all-screen design on the front, with a notch housing the TrueDepth camera array for Face ID. For reference, the current iPhone SE 3 maintains the same familiar design that Apple first debuted with the iPhone 8, and it isn’t very different from the iPhone 6 or 7 either.

Apple seems to be reusing a lot of components from older iPhones for the iPhone SE 4. A MacRumors report from last year revealed the Cupertino company is giving SE 4 a makeover using a modified iPhone 14‌ chassis.

The Elec reported earlier this year that the iPhone SE 4 will also feature an upgraded OLED screen, replacing the LCD one used in all previous models. It won’t be the same panel as the iPhone 15, but rather an older one used in the iPhone 13. The upcoming SE model could also feature an Action Button and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Apple isn’t expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 before 2025. It might be announced in the first quarter of 2025. Before that, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 16 models, a new iPad Air, and an OLED iPad Pro.