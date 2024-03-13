OLED iPad Pro: Price rumors, spec leaks & more

An OLED iPad Pro might finally be happening, and it may launch as soon March. Here’s everything you need to know, including price rumors, spec leaks, and more.

OLED displays aren’t exactly breaking news in the tablet world. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 lineup already rocks these panels, while iPads have been stuck with LCDs. Apple did introduce mini-LED displays with the iPad Pro 6, but OLED has remained absent from the iPad family.

That might change soon as the Cupertino company finally unveils the OLED iPads we’ve all been dreaming of. The new iPad would likely be an upgrade over the current iPad Pro 6 models.

Apple may also introduce a more powerful chipset with the OLED iPad Pros, alongside improvements in charging and onboard storage. That said, the pricing of the new iPads may see a slight bump. Read on as we discuss rumors of the upcoming OLED iPad Pro.

OLED iPad Pro: Rumored release timeline

OLED iPad Pros may get announced by the end of March 2024. Apple was expected to announce the OLED iPad Pro during the rumored Spring Event, but that didn’t take place. The company unveiled new MacBook Airs through a press release, hinting a full-fledged event may not take place.

The company has remained tight-lipped, reports suggest that the iPad is launching soon. A mid-January report from The Elec claimed that Apple plans to push the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models into mass production around March. So, a launch around this timeline seems plausible.

On Sunday, March 10, Mark Gurman reported in Power On newsletter that there’s not long to wait before new iPads launch. Gurman said, “Apple is preparing to launch revamped iPad Pros, new iPad Airs (including a 12.9-inch version), a Magic Keyboard and upgraded Apple Pencil. Look for that new hardware around the end of March or in April, as that’s when the accompanying iPadOS 17.4 software should be ready to go.”

OLED iPad Pro: Expected price

The OLED displays used in the rumored iPad Pros may lead to an increase in price. The current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with mini-LED display is priced at $1,099. DigiTimes claimed that the ‌new iPad Pro‌ models could be up to $160 more expensive.

The Elec reports more shocking numbers, stating that the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro could be priced starting at $1,500, while the 13-inch model could cost $1,800.

OLED iPad Pro: News and specs rumors

iPad Pro 7 will launch in two sizes just like iPad Pro 6. You get an 11-inch version and a larger 13-inch trim. By now, it must be clear to you that both models will be equipped with OLED displays.

Countless industry reports have claimed that Apple is letting LCD and mini-LED displays on iPad Pros go and will be opting for new OLED panels. If you’re not already aware, OLED panels are lighter, thinner, consume less energy, and offer superior viewing angles. They also boast significantly improved black levels.

The M3 chip could be another big addition to the new iPad Pros. Apple introduced its latest chip series with the MacBook Pros in October 2023, and there are expectations that the new iPad Pros will also adopt it. The new chip comes with improved performance in CPU and GPU tasks, and better energy efficiency.

Reports claim that Apple is making changes to the iPad Pros’ dimensions, and they both might come with a thinner build. According to 9to5Mac, the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will have dimensions of 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm, while the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro could measure 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm.

That’s not a very huge difference, but certainly a good improvement. Apple is also rumored to double the storage capacity of the next-generation iPad Pro models compared to its current iPad Pro lineup, which maxes out at 2TB of storage. The upcoming iPad Pros may feature up to 4TBs of onboard storage.

Elsewhere, the OLED iPad Pro could come with a new Magic Keyboard that includes a larger trackpad as well as the third-gen Apple Pencil and MagSafe charging.

Mark Gurman reported in his newsletter on March 10 that Apple is working on a different iPadOS 17.4 build for the OLED iPad Pro. He didn’t reveal what’s the difference.

Should you wait for the OLED iPad Pro?

The new OLED iPad Pro is rumored to pack some serious upgrades compared to current models. If you’re shopping for a new tablet, holding off until March to see what Apple unveils might be a smart move.

However, the OLED iPad Pro might be more suited for power users due to its potentially higher price tag. If you’re looking for a more affordable option without needing all the bells and whistles, check out the upcoming iPad Air 6. And if you already have the latest iPad Pro, you’re probably good to stick with it for now.