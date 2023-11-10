iPhone SE 4 rumored to sport iPhone 14 look with 15’s new features

Apple could finally adopt a more modern design on its fourth-generation iPhone SE model, making it look similar to the iPhone 14. It could also get the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button and USB-C.

The iPhone SE series is Apple’s attempt at offering you a more budget-friendly iPhone. They cost much less than your regular iPhone but also look like a piece of hardware from 2017. But that might change with the iPhone SE 4.

According to MacRumors, Apple will finally give the iPhone SE 4 a makeover using a modified version of the existing ‌iPhone 14‌ chassis. The smartphone could also maintain the same dimensions as the base iPhone 14 but with a USB-C port.

iPhone SE 4 could also get iPhone 15 Pro’s action button

The iPhone SE 4 will also feature the Action Button, one of the most hyped features of the iPhone 15 Pro. As we mentioned, the device’s design is going to see drastic changes. The iPhone 14 chassis on the smartphone suggests it will get the same flat design as newer iPhones.

The front may also see solid improvements, as per the MacRumors report. Apple could eliminate the Touch ID home button and give the iPhone SE 4 an all-screen design like the iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4, internally known as the “Ghost”, is expected to get a single camera setup like its predecessor. The main camera on the device is rumored to use a 48-megapixel sensor.

Further, the iPhone SE 4 will also switch to a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, replacing the proprietary Lightning port. This is unsurprising, as all future iPhones must include a USB-C port per EU regulations.

You should note that the iPhone SE 4 isn’t expected to launch before 2025, and a lot could change. It’s wise to take these early leaks with a pinch of salt.