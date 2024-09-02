iPhone SE 4 may arrive alongside iPhone 16 according to report

The low inventory of the iPhone SE 3 sparks speculation about a surprise release of Apple’s next-generation affordable iPhone the iPhone SE 4.

Apple is on track to release the new iPhone 16 on September 9, alongside the new AirPods, Apple Watch, redesigned Mac mini, and more.

However, reports suggest that Apple might spring a surprise by releasing the next-gent affordable iPhone – iPhone SE 4 at the Glowtime event next week.

While the device was initially expected to arrive in early 2025, a report suggests otherwise. According to Mark Gurman’s PowerOn newsletter, the stocks of various Apple devices are are on a decline.

Article continues after ad

He notes that the stocks of products like iPhone cases, Apple Watch models and bands, AirPods, and iPad Mini are at an all-time low.

Interestingly, the report also states that the stock of iPhone SE 3 is also dwindling. Even though this budget iPhone is expected only to get a successor early next year.

Article continues after ad

Generally, low stock of a product or an accessory means either the product is getting replaced or discontinued.

Apple

Thanks to various leaks and rumors, we know that the iPhone SE 4 is in the works – so the possibility of it debuting alongside the iPhone 16 cannot be ruled out.

Article continues after ad

The irregular launch cycle of the iPhone SE lineup also adds fuel to the speculations. Unlike other iPhones, the iPhone SE series doesn’t follow a stable yearly release cycle.

The first-generation iPhone SE was released in March 2016. However, it took four years for the second-gen iPhone SE to arrive, which launched in April 2020. The iPhone SE 3 was released within two years and debuted in March 2022.

Apart from the launch in the year’s first half, the three iPhone SE launch dates have little in common. This is why it was firmly believed that the next-gen budget iPhone might arrive in early 2025.

Article continues after ad

That said, the iPhone SE 3 is already due for an update, and with the new AI features and the rumored design updates, it could be a worthy purchase for anyone looking to experience the budget iPhone.