iPad Air 6: Price rumors, specs leaks & more

The iPad Air 6 may launch sooner than think, and we’ve rounded up all of the rumors and news you need to know, including potential price, expected release date, and more.

iPads haven’t received much love from Apple lately. There wasn’t a single new iPad launch last year, although that might change in March 2024. Several new iPads are reportedly in the works, and at least some of them may get announced very soon.

The iPad Air is likely a candidate for getting a refresh. The last model — the iPad Air 5th-generation — debuted back in 2022. Apple may not announce one but two iPad Air models this year with different screen sizes.

The iPad Air 6 might also be in for a chipset upgrade. You may also see changes in the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPad Air 6, including its price, specs, and expected release date.

iPad Air 6: Rumored release timeline

Apple hasn’t confirmed iPad Air 6’s launch date yet but an annoucement is expected by the end of march. Since Apple didn’t refresh the iPad Air in 2023, the new model will likely be announced soon.

Apple was supposed to launch the iPad Air 6 in an event in March but it seems that won’t happen. The Cupertino company announced the latest M3 MacBook Air through a press release. We expect a similar fate for the iPad Air 6.

A recent MacRumors report further hinted at iPad Air’s launch, claiming that Apple recently updated its internal ‘Unreleased Products’ document, likely in preparation for the upcoming event.

iPad Air 6: Expected Price

Apple

The price of the upcoming iPad Air 6 is still anyone’s guess. It’s expected that at least one of the two models will cost the same as the iPad Air 5. For reference, the 2022 iPad Air starts at $599. The rumored large-screen iPad Air may cost slightly more.

iPad Air 6: News and spec rumors

iPad Air comes in a single 11-inch screen size, while the iPad Pro models are offered either with an 11-inch or 13-inch screen. However, Apple might change this with the upcoming iPad Air 6. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will also introduce a new 13-inch iPad Air model this year. This means the Air may now have the same screen sizes as the iPad Pro lineup.

Apple is expected to pack the iPad Air 6 with a new chipset. While the existing model features the M1 chip, the iPad Air 6 could feature an M2 chip. There’s a solid performance difference between M1 and M2 chips. The M2 CPU is 18% faster than the M1, the GPU is 35% faster, and the neural engine is 40% faster.

A 91Mobiles report revealed the design of Apple’s upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air model will be slightly different. The overall appearance is very similar to the ‌iPad Air‌ design used for the fourth- and fifth-generation models, but it’s scaled up to accommodate a larger display.

Apple

The standout change is in the rear camera setup, which now sticks out from the back in a longer, pill-shaped design, unlike the single, round protrusion seen on the current iPad Air. On the front, the new iPad Air features a design like the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but with thicker borders around the display.

Both iPad Air models could continue to use LCD panels. Apple is reserving OLED displays for the iPad Pros, and mini-LED displays from the current iPad Pro lineup will likely bump up the price, so the company may avoid them.

From what we understand, iPad Air 6 won’t be a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. You can expect small changes here and there. For example, Apple may equip the iPads with newer Wi-Fi 6 (or even 6E) and Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

Mark Gurman revealed in his newsletter on March 10 that Apple is preparing a dedicated or specialized version of iPadOS 17.4 for the forthcoming iPad Pro models. Gurman didn’t specify how this version will be different from the one on other iPads.

Should you wait for the iPad Air 6?

There’s no harm in waiting for the iPad Air 6, considering Apple may announce it as early as March. Plus, the iPad is anticipated to sport a similar price tag to its predecessor. Opting for the newer model means you’ll enjoy software updates for a longer period and access to the latest hardware features.

But if you spot a heavily discounted iPad Air 5, it’s worth grabbing. The current Air model packs decent specs for most users.