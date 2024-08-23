iPhone 16 camera specs leak & it’s bad news for non-pro users

A new report has leaked the camera specs for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models. While the Pro iPhones are set for an upgrade, the other models may not be as fortunate, if the report is accurate.

Apple Insider has managed to uncover the camera specs for all four iPhones, which are reportedly launching in September. The publication mostly confirms what is already known, but also reveals some previously unreleased details.

Starting with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the report confirms that both models will retain the dual-camera setup on the back, as seen in leaked dummies. The primary wide camera will provide 1x and 2x zoom, while the secondary ultra-wide camera will offer a 0.5x zoom out.

Apple

The primary camera will remain 48MP with an f/1.6 aperture and optical-quality 2x telephoto capabilities. However, the ultra-wide camera will receive an upgrade to a faster f/2.2 aperture, improved from the previous f/2.4, according to the report. This upgrade should result in better low-light photos.

Another change coming to the non-Pro iPhones is support for macro photography, which is a first for these models.

Pro iPhones are where the real changes are

Apple Insider claimed that the bigger changes are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. They’ll retain the triple-camera layout, with the primary sensor remaining the same.

It will feature a 48MP sensor with an f/1.78 aperture that can also take 2x optical-quality 12MP telephoto shots and has 1.22-micrometer pixels, according to the report.

Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro will get a 5x telephoto lens this year, replacing the 3x lens. Previously, the lens was exclusive to the Pro Max. Both phones will get a telephoto lens with the same 12MP sensor and an f/2.8 aperture.

The most significant change will be in the ultra-wide lens, which is reported to see an increase from a 12MP sensor to a 48MP shooter. Plus, it will feature the same pixel-binning technology as the primary camera.

Apple Insider expects the Pro iPhones to be able to shoot 48MP ProRAW photos with this upgraded lens. The two Pro models may also support 3K video recording at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision. So. if you’re all about cameras, it might be time to start saving if you want the best possible camera.