Apple Watch Series 10 leak brings welcome news for those with smaller wrists

A last-minute Apple Watch Series 10 leak shows that Apple wants to offer new size options for the smartwatch, perfect for people with smaller wrists.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was rumored to be available in 45mm and 49mm size options, a big increase from its predecessor’s 41mm and 45mm options. However, leaker Majin Bu has claimed that won’t be the case.

The leaker claims that Apple Watch Series 10 buyers will be able to choose between 42mm and 46mm sizes. According to Majin Bu, the display is still expected to be curved, but a photo of what looks like screen protectors for the device shows a flat surface.

These rumored size options should be a win for people with smaller wrists, and they seem more accurate. But for now, nothing’s been confirmed. Also, be sure to take the leak with a pinch of salt as Bu doesn’t have the most accurate track record.

Earlier this year, they predicted a fidget spinner-style camera island for the iPhone 16 Pro and even leaked a fake invite for the iPhone 16 event. To be fair, though, Bu has also made some seemingly accurate predictions about the standard iPhone 16’s design and the battery specs for all four models, which other sources have backed up.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to launch on September 9 alongside the iPhone 16 lineup and possibly the new AirPods 4.

The new smartwatch is rumored to have a “thinner design.” Apple is said to have used LTPO thin-film transistor (TFT) technology for the Apple Watch 10 series’ OLED display. The new LTPO OLED could help reduce power consumption even further.

Apple is also rumored to introduce a new blood pressure monitoring feature in the upcoming Watch Series 10, allowing wearers to track blood pressure trends.