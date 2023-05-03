How to update your AirPods or AirPods Pro firmware

Want to update your AirPods firmware? We’ve got you covered with how to update your beloved earbuds, regardless of if you’ve got AirPods Pro, Max and more.

Apple is known for offering over-the-air software updates to its products – including AirPods, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max and even the MagSafe charger.

Apart from improving performance and adding new features, these updates also fix known bugs and issues. Keeping your AirPods up to date, and ensuring they are running the latest firmware is always a good idea.

But, if you’re feeling lost with how to update your AirPods, we’ve assembled a handy guide to walk you through the entire process.

Updating your AirPods is a reasonably straightforward process. If your AirPods are paired with your iPhone or iPad, which are running the latest firmware, then there is a chance that the firmware on the AirPods is also up to date.

You can manually trigger software update by following the steps below

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

Navigate to Bluetooth settings

Connect your AirPods to your iOS device

Leave the AirPods near the iPhone or iPad for to let the firmware download and install automatically

Since this process may take some time and will likely drain the batteries, ensure that your AirPods are fully charged before initiating a software update.

If you’re facing trouble with the AirPods firmware update, you can put the AirPods back in their charging case and connect it to a power source. If the problem persists, you might need to reset the AirPods.

How to update AirPods without an iPhone or iPad

If you’ve paired the AirPods with a non-apple device like an Android phone or a tablet, you will be unable to update the firmware with the above process.

To integrate you deeper into Apple’s walled garden, the company needs you to have an iPhone or an iPad to help update the firmware.

For such users, the company says, “If you don’t have an Apple device nearby, you can set up an appointment at an Apple Store or with an Apple Authorized Service Provider to update your firmware.”

Unfortunately, there is no workaround available and you will have to borrow an iPhone or iPad from a friend. Otherwise, a visit to your nearest Apple Store or a service center is inevitable.

How to find your AirPods’ current firmware version

If you want to check the version of firmware your AirPods are running, you can do so by going into the settings app on the iPhone or iPad paired with the AirPods.

Connect your AirPods to the iPhone or iPad

Go to Bluetooth on your device

Locate the connected AirPods and tap on the About button, displayed next to the “connected” status

On the next page, scroll down to the bottom to find the version of software powering the AirPods

How to check the MagSafe Charger’s current software version

Attach the iPhone to the MagSafe Charger

Go to the Settings app

Tap “General”

Tap “About”

Scroll down under “Carrier Lock” and locate “Apple MagSafe Charger,” tap on this

View the listed firmware version

