Google Pixel 7a launch date confirmed, but there’s a catch

The Google Pixel 7a will launch in India on May 11, but there’s no word about the upcoming device’s global availability yet.

After almost everything has been leaked, Google has finally announced the official launch date for its budget smartphone, the Pixel 7a.

The Google India Twitter account revealed that the Pixel 7a will debut on May 11 in the country and will be sold exclusively via local e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

The teaser hasn’t revealed anything about the device’s international launch or availability. However, it confirms the design and dual camera setup spotted earlier in numerous leaks leading up to the launch. Flipkart’s landing page didn’t reveal much, either.

Google’s annual I/O conference begins a day earlier on May 10. The company is expected to announce a slew of hardware products on the first day of the conference. The probable list of devices that Google is expected to debut includes its first-ever foldable phone Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Tablet, a premium Android tablet that can convert into a smart home speaker.

Among the multiple software products the company is slated to discuss on stage are Android’s latest operating system – Android 14, and Google’s version of the generative AI chatbot Bard.

Is Google giving up on budget phones?

The fact that Pixel 7a is going to be pricier than its predecessor has been hinted by many experts and leakers. Though, one leaker with a reliable track record hints that the Pixel 7a could be the last of its type.

According to Yogesh Brar, the company might not launch a Pixel 8a and instead stick with the Pixel 8, Pro and the foldable. He also hints that Samsung might do the same, and could do away with the “Fan Edition” line-up of handsets.

Will the Pixel Fold see a limited release?

FrontPageTech

While Google has confirmed the release date of the Pixel 7a, the company hasn’t shared anything about the Pixel Fold yet.

Going by what Jon Prosser had shared in one of his tell-all videos about the Fold, Google was supposed to start teasing the upcoming foldable phone around April 26, with the phone due for an official unveiling and pre-orders on May 10. This hasn’t happened.

This gives Google enough time and resources to market its foldable phone in the regions it is likely to succeed. The next iteration of Google’s flagship phones, the Pixel 8 lineup is expected to be a few months away, with the Pixel Fold expected to round out the upcoming lineup.

The company may make the foldable available in other regions in a staggered manner. However, we will just have to wait until May 10 for any official word from the company.