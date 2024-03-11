AirPods Pro 2 return to lowest-ever price in killer Amazon deal

Amazon is offering a solid 24% discount on the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, bringing their price to the lowest we’ve ever seen.

iPhones and AirPods are a perfect pairing. If you’ve got an iPhone, you’ll probably want AirPods to go with it. The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation are currently the latest pair of wireless earbuds from Apple. They offer great sound quality, amazing noise cancellation, and on top of that, they’re on sale. You can score a $60 discount on the AirPods Pro 2 if you grab them from Amazon right now.

The AirPods Pro 2 comes equipped with the Apple H2 headphone chip, delivering rich, vivid audio. The earbuds on sale feature a USB-C port, unlike the older units that came with a lightning port. We’re not sure how long the Amazon deal will last, so you might want to act fast.

Article continues after ad

AirPods Pro 2 offer solid sound and battery life

Dexerto

Apple made significant improvements to the AirPods Pro 2. You get immersive sound and noise canceling and a battery life of up to 6 hours. The microphones on the earbuds have also been upgraded for better call quality.

Article continues after ad

The AirPods Pro 2’s case has a built-in speaker and Apple’s U1 chip, which allows it to play sounds for use with Apple’s Find My feature. This makes it easy for you to locate the earbuds when they get lost. The earbuds are powered by Apple’s new H2 chip for more processing power and better energy efficiency.

You also get new swipe volume controls as well as an adaptive transparency mode. Apple AirPods Pro 2 bring support for Spatial Audio too. The earbuds connect seamlessly to any Apple device, whether it’s iOS, macOS, iPads, Macs, or Apple TV.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.