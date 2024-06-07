How to install the iOS 18 beta on your iPhone

Apple is expected to announce loads of new features in iOS 18. If you want to try out the software before the public release, you can install the developer beta version of the software on your iPhone.

The iOS 18 announcement is just around the corner, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. If the reports are to be believed, it could be one of the biggest iOS updates we’ve seen, bringing many new features and changes.

The full release of the update is expected in September, but you don’t have to wait that long. Apple will likely release the first beta of iOS 18 to Apple Developer Program members shortly after the WWDC keynote. A public beta will probably follow sometime in July.

How to install the iOS 18 beta on iPhone

Apple has made it easier than ever to install beta releases of iOS. But before you get started, note that the beta version is not the most stable version of the software and you might experience some issues.

To join the public beta, go to Apple’s beta software program website on your device’s Safari browser. Sign up using the main Apple ID associated with your device. For the developer beta, head to the developer website and sign up there. If you’ve already signed up before, log in and click Get Started. If you’re signing in for the first time on either site, enroll your Apple ID into Apple’s Beta Software Program. Once done, go back to Settings and tap General. Select Software Update. You should now see a new Beta Updates option under Automatic Updates. Select Beta Updates. Select iOS 18 Developer Beta or iOS 18 Public Beta under Beta Updates. Go back one screen to Settings then General. Tap Software Update. You should see your iOS 18 Beta update there. Select Download and Install and follow the instructions from there.

iOS 18 beta features

As we mentioned, iOS 18 is a big software update. Expect to see numerous features throughout the software. Key updates could include an AI-powered Siri, that can do much more than it does now. It might help you summarize notifications, and news articles, and translate text in real-time. The new software is said to be compatible with all the iPhones that were able to run iOS 17.

iOS 18 might introduce several new apps, including a Passwords app to manage your passwords and logins. Apple might also include custom AI-generated emojis based on your text messages.

While AI is expected to be the focus of the new software, some of the most advanced features will likely only work with iPhones equipped with the A17 Pro chip or newer, meaning only the iPhone 15 Pro models,and the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.