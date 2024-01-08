Apple AirPods Pro 2 drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal

Those looking to upgrade the wireless listening experience have an opportunity to snag a great deal, as Amazon is offering 24% off Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Apple’s AirPods Pro has received wide praise for the sound quality as well as the convenience and small size, but the high price of the device put off many consumers. Thankfully, this offer from Amazon brings the cost down to something much more affordable. With Amazon’s offer knocking 24% off the usual price, these high-tech earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price.

The AirPod Pro (2nd Generation) is the newest version of the popular wireless earbuds. They have several advantages over the previous version, as well as the highly praised features from the previous iteration. Apple is renowned for its excellent design, and the AirPods Pro are no exception, with a sleek, ergonomic design that offers a comfortable fit and superb noise isolation.

Of course, many users will be interested in the AirPods Pro 2 for the active noise cancellation features, which use sensors and advanced algorithms to detect and block extraneous background noise, which allows users to fully immerse themselves in music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Alternatively, a ‘Transparency mode’ can be enabled to allow users to be aware of the outside world when needed.

Improved features and a lowered price

The second generation AirPods Pro also offers improved 3D spacial audio, with a dynamic head-tracking feature and personalized HRTF tuning, as well as touch controls and access to Apple’s voice insistent, Siri. Battery life has also seen an upgrade, and can now last for up to six hours of continuous playback.

All of this comes in a small but sturdy hard case that doubles as a charging cradle, and customizable ear tips to ensure the most comfortable fit.

