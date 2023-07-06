Instagram boss responds as Threads launches without followers-only timeline

Meta’s direct rival to Twitter is now upon us as Threads launched in more than 100 countries on July 5. However, the day-one rollout has left many users demanding a followers-only timeline akin to the blue bird’s app experience.

After weeks of teasers and plenty of anticipation online, Meta’s brand-new text-based social media platform is now live. Threads is positioned as a direct competitor to Twitter, looking to engage users through “text updates and public conversations.”

Article continues after ad

Despite having only just launched in select regions to start, millions of accounts have already been registered on the platform as many jump over for a new beginning. Though with this instant surge in popularity, a handful of key requests have already begun leading the discourse.

Namely, many users aren’t quite satisfied with the ‘For You Page’ on Threads. While this tab functions similarly to that found on Twitter or TikTok, it’s currently the only option available. Without a dedicated followers-only section, users are currently stuck looking at posts the FYP algorithm puts in front of them, rather than posts from those they’ve actually followed.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, many have been quick to call on the Instagram-backed platform to implement a different timeline akin to the more favored options present elsewhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Quick question. What button do I press so I only see the people I follow?” Photographer Noah Kalina asked shortly after the floodgates opened on July 5. Fortunately, the Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri spotted this question and replied right away.

“On the list,” Mosseri assured, confirming it’s a feature the platform’s development team is actively looking into.

Article continues after ad

Threads Threads will soon have a different timeline option for those just wanting to keep tabs on the accounts they follow.

When a followers-only timeline may be available, however, remains unclear. Obviously, it’s still very early into the lifespan of Threads given the platform only just took its first steps. The cadence of widespread updates and a timeline for new features is something we’ll all have to keep a close eye on moving forward.

Though rest assured, soon enough you’ll be able to scroll through a timeline filled with posts only from accounts you actually follow.