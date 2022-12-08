What is ChatGPT? AI chat feature has social media obsessed

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

ChatGPT has been spreading like wildfire across social media recently, but what exactly is it? Well, here’s what you need to know about it.

The internet has always been fascinated with AI technology and just how it’s been used in a number of different fields. In esports, you have AI technology that’s able to take on some of the best players, while it has been used in influencer culture to help touch up photographs.

Over the last few weeks, a handful of new AI trends have popped up. Users have been obsessed with putting themselves on movie posters through Lensa, while TiKTokers have started using an Anime ‘AI’ filter for their videos.

On top of that, you also have the ChatGPT program, which has been gaining some special attention on Twitter as users have been obsessed with just how deep it can go.

How to use ChatGPT from OpenAI

If you’ve had a scroll through Twitter recently and seen somebody on your timeline shocked with a writing prompt developed by an AI, there’s a good chance they’ve been using ChatGPT.

It’s a piece of free-to-use (provided you have an OpenAI account) software where you give it a prompt and it will develop what you want. Some users have utilized it to see if it can type out cease and desist letters like a real lawyer, while others have thrown more wacky ideas at it.

In most cases, the result has left users pretty impressed with what they’ve seen. So, if you want to get involved, follow the steps below.

Head over to the ChatGPT site Create an OpenAI account Use the ‘for personal use’ option Set the prompt you want to use – be it a conversation or Q&A Click ‘Open’ in Playground Type into the box and submit Watch as the AI delivers a response!

According to some stats, the program has already racked up over 1 million users in the short span that it has been live, and it only seems to be growing by the day.

The impressive bit of tech is, though, in a feedback stage, so it will likely go down to be tweaked at some point. So, if you want to get involved, make sure you do so sooner rather than later.