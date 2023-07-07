How to use Threads on desktop using Windows 11

Meta has finally released their Twitter competitor, Threads, but many of its over 50 million users are calling for a desktop application. Here’s how to use Threads on your Windows 11 desktop using the built-in Android Subsystem.

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, was finally released on July 5, 2023, and was quickly adopted by tens of millions of users thanks to its ability to connect with users’ existing Instagram accounts.

Two things are noticeably missing from the app, however: A follower-only timeline and a web-based app.

Article continues after ad

While we can’t help those on MacOS or Linux, Windows 11 has built-in Android capabilities that allow you to sideload APK files to use on your desktop. Here’s how to do it.

How to install Android Apps on Windows 11

Thanks to the Android Subsystem baked into Windows 11, users can use the Android install file to use Instagram’s Threads app on their desktop.

Dexerto

Here’s how:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 and install the Amazon App Store. This will install the Windows Subsystem for Android as well, which is needed to sideload apps. Install WSATools from the Microsoft Store. Open the Windows Subsystem for Android app from the start menu and click on Advanced Settings. From there, enable the Developer Mode toggle. Download the APK from APKMirror and double-click it to install.

Dexerto

How to use Instagram Threads on Windows 11 desktop

After setting up the Android Subsystem on Windows 11, finding an APK installer for Threads is safe and easy.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to download Threads to install on Windows 11:

Go to APKMirror and search for Threads, an Instagram app. Download it. Once it’s downloaded, double-click on it to open WSATools. WSATools will ask you to choose a folder for ADB first. Choose a folder where it will not be deleted by accident. After Step 3, Click Install in the bottom left corner of WSATools.

After it’s installed, you can open Threads from the Windows Start Menu and log in just like the mobile app. It’s not perfect as it doesn’t automatically update or give you notifications through Windows, but it’s a solid and fairly easy way to use Meta’s latest app while they work on an official web interface.

For more coverage surrounding Threads news, guides, and other viral stories — head over to check out our coverage.