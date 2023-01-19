Best unverified Steam Deck games: Top Playable and Untested games for your handheld

Looking for the best unverified Steam Deck games that are rated as Playable or Untested? We’ve got you covered.

The Steam Deck has fast become one of the most popular pieces of tech around, and that’s thanks to it bringing the potential of PC gaming to a whole new audience.

A big part of that is logging into the console and finding hundreds of Verified games that you already own, but while Valve has tested plenty of titles, there are a load of others that haven’t yet earned that green checkmark.

Some, like the ones on this list, are given the “Playable” designation and are able to run almost perfectly with some minor guidance, while others haven’t been tested at all yet.

Article continues after ad

Here are the best unverified Steam Deck games that you can play on your Steam Deck right now, as tested by us. For the best Steam Deck games, including verified ones, check out our list.

Baldur’s Gate III

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex RPG that’s almost finished

Larian’s latest RPG is still in early access, but it runs on Steam Deck. While the developer’s prior game, Divinity Original Sin II, is Verified, Baldur’s Gate 3 may take a little bit of work with the on-screen keyboard during setup.

You’ll also want to choose to run the game on Direct X (as opposed to Vulkan), but it’s worth the effort for a complex, choice-driven RPG with diverse character classes. Expect it to get better when the final release arrives this year, too.

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t it Verified? Baldur’s Gate 3 may require the touchscreen or virtual keyboard during setup and may have difficult to read text. It also lacks Steam Deck icons and may require the keyboard (Steam button + X).

Borderlands 3

Gearbox Borderlands 3 is great on Steam Deck.

Sure, you can play the Borderlands games on Switch, but Borderlands 3 never made the jump to Nintendo’s handheld hybrid. On Steam Deck, though, the game runs beautifully at 60 FPS, and its blend of looting and shooting is just as fun with the Deck’s great analog sticks and triggers.

With a sizeable campaign and thousands of weapons to earn, it helps us get over the fact that Destiny 2 doesn’t run on the Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t it Verified? Borderlands 3 may require using the on-screen keyboard (Steam button + X), and some text can be difficult to read (primarily subtitles and some item descriptions).

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Konami Sure, it’s old, but it’s still fun.

The oldest game on this list, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow took the 2D series into 3D in a God of War-style adventure with voice talent including Patrick Stewart, Jason Isaacs, and Robert Carlyle. Hideo Kojima is a producer, too.

It’s 13 years old now (although the PC port arrived later), but is still a fun hack-and-slash adventure that’s one of the best Unverified Steam Deck games — despite Valve’s listing saying it’s unsupported.

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t it Verified? While Valve notes that the game is Unsupported entirely, we’ve been able to get it running with Proton GE.

Citizen Sleeper

Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller

Looking for something a little different? Citizen Sleeper was quietly one of 2022’s best games, and was nominated at the Game Awards, but this sleeper hit (sorry) may have snuck under your radar.

The game is inspired by tabletop RPGs, and offers a roleplaying experience based on choices and conversation, as opposed to combat. It can freeze, but running it on newer versions of Proton can fix that.

Why isn’t it Verified? Some text can be difficult to read.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy XIV

Square-Enix Farming and crafting on the couch? Sign us up.

FFXIV needs no introduction as one of the greatest MMOs around, and since it’s been developed for console, it translates surprisingly well to the Steam Deck’s controls.

While you can install the non-Steam version, there are workarounds to get your non-Steam character into the game, and you’ll need to log in each time, but it’s a small price to pay for Eorzea in the palm of your hand.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Why isn’t it Verified? You’ll need to open the on-screen keyboard (Steam button + X) for logging in and for the in-game text entry.

Gotham Knights

Warner Bros Gotham Knights is a great handheld adventure.

We praised Gotham Knights more than some reviewers, but WB Montreal’s Bat-family adventure is a great fit for the Steam Deck thanks to the option to switch between characters and go out on patrol any time you fancy.

In our testing, the game runs well, and while it can drain the battery fairly quickly, if you own it it’s worth a try.

Why isn’t it Verified? Some in-game text is small and can be difficult to read.

Inscryption

Daniel Mullins Games Inscryption is creepy in ways that we struggle to disguise.

Looking for something completely new? Inscryption is a bizarre card game that plays out in a mysterious cabin against a shadowy pair of eyes. It’s unsettling, but the core mechanic is so good you can’t help but play another round.

From there, it grows outward in unexpected ways, with escape room elements and horror thrown in, too. To say too much more would spoil things, so play it on your Deck late at night (and add controller support to avoid using the trackpad, too).

Why isn’t it Verified? You may need the on-screen keyboard (Steam Button + X), and there are non-Steam Deck controller icons.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom The Sunbreak DLC works on Steam Deck, too.

One of the best games of 2021, Monster Hunter Rise came to PC in 2022, and its Sunbreak expansion followed not long after.

With a huge number of monsters to slay, gear to craft, and co-op, the only disappointment is the aspect ratio — but this can be tweaked using the REFramework mod.

Why isn’t it Verified? You may need the on-screen keyboard (Steam Button + X).

Monster Train

Shiny Shoe Monster Train runs almost perfectly on the Steam Deck.

Sure, it’s already on our list of the best Steam Deck games, but Monster Train isn’t verified and so earns a spot on this list.

A rogue-lite deckbuilder in the vein of Slay the Spire, the game takes place on multiple levels on a train to hell. You’ll need to defend multiple levels and recruit monsters wisely to make it there in one piece.

Why isn’t it Verified? Some in-game text is small and can be difficult to read.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel

Konami It’s time to… well, you know the rest.

Whether you’re a fan of the anime, a competitive collector and player or a complete newcomer to Yu-Gi-Oh, Master Duel is a great place to start.

It’s the most detailed digital recreation of the card game yet, and while there’s no story-based mode, it’s a free-to-play game that’s full of incredible monsters to summon and traps to set, with a robust online mode too.

Why isn’t it Verified? You’ll need to invoke the on-screen keyboard occasionally (Steam Button + X).

For more on the Steam Deck, be sure to check out our ultimate starter guide, as well as the content below.

Install Epic and GOG titles | Install Blizzard games from Battle.net | Install Amazon and Twitch games | Play Xbox Game Pass on Steam Deck | Update Proton version