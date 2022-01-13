How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iOS again with Nvidia GeForce

Mobile Fortnite players can get ready to return to the island on their iPhone and iOS devices, despite the game being removed and banned from the App Store in 2020.

After months of back-and-forth legal proceedings between Apple and Epic Games, with iOS users unable to play Fortnite on their Apple devices for the duration of the lawsuit, it looks like things could be set to change.

While the game isn’t returning to the App Store, you’ll soon be able to play it via Safari on your iOS device thanks to NVIDIA GeForce.

Here’s how you can start playing Fortnite on iOS again.

Play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad

To play Fortnite on your iOS device again, you’ll have to be a GeForce Now (GFN) member and sign up to the closed beta, as announced on January 13, 2022.

Follow these steps below to play Fortnite on your iOS mobile device:

Register or sign in to GeForce Now. You do not need a paid membership to participate. Sign up to the Fortnite closed beta. Wait for the beta to start rolling out in week commencing January 17. Once the beta starts up, you will be able to load Fortnite on GeForce Now in Safari and play the game once again.

If you want priority access to gaming servers, you can also upgrade to a Priority or RTX 3080 membership.

When is Fortnite on GeForce Now?

GFN adds new games to its library every Thursday, so while an exact date has been confirmed, expect the closed beta to get rolling on Thursday, January 20.

Other games on GeForce Now include Cyberpunk, League of Legends, Rocket League, and more, so there are definitely plenty of options — and now Fortnite is entering the fray.