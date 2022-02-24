How to change your username on Snapchat

For the first time in the app’s history, Snapchat has announced that you can finally change your username. Here’s everything we know on how to do it.

With over 500 million users on the app since its creation in 2011, some users may have made their accounts when they were just kids.

This could have led to an embarrassing username like ‘CoolKid101’ that you were stuck with.

However, Snapchat is finally letting you change your username and we have a full guide on how to do it.

Snapchat allows users to change their username

We all change. Now your username can too. pic.twitter.com/OT0xUQePuG — Snapchat (@Snapchat) February 23, 2022

In a tweet on February 23, Snapchat announced that everyone will now be allowed to change their username on the app. This comes nearly 11 years after its initial release.

Advertisement

If you’re like some people and have an embarrassing name, then this is your golden opportunity to erase that. Here’s how to do it.

How to change username on Snapchat

Open the Snapchat app on your phone. Tap your Bitmoji or Avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Click the Settings button in the top right corner of the screen. Go to the My Account tab. Once there, click on Username. Enter the new username you want (if available) then hit confirm.

After completing these steps, you will now have a new identity on the app. However, it is important to note that your new username will last for the rest of the year.

That’s right, Snapchat will allow you up to one username change per year. So if you get into the “new year, new me” spirit then you can definitely take advantage of that on the app now.