Threads may have to change its name after UK company makes demand

Meta’s Twitter competitor Threads may have to change its name after a small UK software company with the same name made the demand.

Launched on July 5, 2023, Meta’s Instgram-ajacent microblogging platform Threads has continued to grow in popularity with users looking for an alternative from Twitter/X.

It was quickly apparent that Meta’s new platform isn’t the first company to be called Threads, Instagram has even used the name before with a different style of app in the past.

UK Software company Threads Software Limited and its lawyers wrote to Meta on October 30, 2023, demanding that the company stop using its name in the UK.

Small UK company demands Threads changes their name

Shared in a press release and blog post on their website, Threads Software LTD demands that Meta changes their name since they recieved the trademark for the name back in 2012.

“UK software company Threads Software Limited and its lawyers have today (30 October) written to Meta’s Instagram giving it 30 days to stop using the name Threads for their service in the UK. If it does not, Threads Software Limited will seek an injunction from the English Courts,” the company revealed in their press release.

The company also revealed that Meta had made their first offer to buy the “Threads.app” domain back in April 2023, and continued to make three other offers before launching its current website. The release also states that Meta removed Threads Software Limited’s account from Facebook.

“Taking on a US$150 billion company is not an easy decision for us to make. We have invested 10 years in our platform, establishing a recognised brand in the name, Threads. Our business now faces a serious threat from one of the largest technology companies in the world,” they added.

Meta has yet to respond to the request, but we'll be sure to update you if they do.