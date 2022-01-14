How to change password on Instagram

Changing your password on an existing Instagram account is not a complicated process, and helps you to increase the security of your account periodically. Here’s how to change your Instagram password.

Instagram is now one of the staple social media platforms among other favorites like Twitter and TikTok, and checking the app is part of many people’s daily routine.

The platform allows users to share pictures and videos with their followers, whether that’s for friends and family, or for a wider audience.

However, in recent years, there has been an increase in the number of data breaches that are exposing people’s passwords, making it increasingly difficult to keep your account secure.

One way to combat this is to change your password, which is an easy process on Instagram.

How to change Instagram password on the app

If you want to change your password, you are easily able to do so from within the app.

Assuming you already have the app installed, do the following to change your password:

Launch Instagram. Tap the profile tab in the bottom right corner to navigate to your profile page. Click the three lines at the top right of the screen, then enter ‘Settings.’ Tap ‘Security.’ On the Security page, select ‘Password.‘ Enter your current password, and then the password you want to change to. Press ‘Save’ or the checkmark.

How to change Instagram password on desktop

The process is equally as simple from a web browser.

Go to the Instagram website and make sure you’re logged in. Click your profile picture in the top right corner. From the drop-down menu, select ‘Profile.’ Click the gear icon next to the ‘Edit Profile’ button. Select ‘Change password.’ Type your current password, and then the password you want to change it to. Click ‘Change password’ to confirm.

The simple process of changing your password makes it a great deal easier to protect your account in the long run.