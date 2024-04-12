Tech

Dyson recreates viral AR vacuuming app but there’s a catch

Rebecca Hills-Duty

Dyson is working on an AR app to gamify your vacuuming – but it will only be available on newer iPhone devices.

There are not many people in the world who enjoy housework. It can be particularly vexing if you miss a spot and don’t realize it until too late. Augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality devices such as the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro have led to some clever programmers developing apps that transform mundane tasks into something more interesting.

Now, Dyson, one of the biggest vacuum manufacturers is capturing the essence of this with its own AR vacuuming app named Dyson CleanTrace (via Road to VR). But, it bears a striking resemblance to a prototype seen several months ago.

Back in January, VR developer Daniel Beauchamp posted a video showing off his latest mixed-reality creation. It was an app that used a Quest Pro headset to make vacuuming a bit easier by showing areas that had not yet been cleaned, ensuring you never missed a spot.

Rather than using a VR or AR headset, the Dyson CleanTrace app requires the user to have an iPhone 12 Pro or better to work, since it uses the LiDAR built into high-end iPhones to function.

Dyson claims that the app was inspired by the software used by its 360 Vis NavT robot vacuum cleaners, but there is still a very strong resemblance between Beauchamp’s prototype and the CleanTrace app.

The app is planned to be available to customers from June 2024, when it will be released alongside the phone attachment.

Related Topics

iphoneVR

About The Author

Rebecca Hills-Duty

Rebecca is a Tech Writer at Dexerto, specializing in PC components, VR, AMD, Nvidia and Intel. She has previously written for UploadVR and The Escapist, hosts a weekly show on RadioSEGA and has an obsession with retro gaming. Get in touch at rebecca.hillsduty@dexerto.com

keep reading
Apple Store
Tech
Apple warns iPhone users of “mercenary spyware attack”
Anurag Singh
Vision Pro Apple
Tech
Apple Vision Pro is causing black eyes & more
Anurag Singh
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Tech
iPhone 16 battery leak reveals bad news for one model
Anurag Singh
iOS 17
Tech
How to install iOS 17.5 public beta
Anurag Singh
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech