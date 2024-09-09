YouTuber creates real-life Halo Warthog by mounting machine gun on a Cybertruck

A YouTuber has fulfilled the childhood dreams of many by creating their very own Warthog from the Halo franchise. All it took was a machine gun and a Tesla Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck has taken on many forms since its release to the public. It’s been a PC case, a Fortnite vehicle skin, and even a gas station generator.

The odd-looking utility vehicle has certainly captured the imagination of many but one content creator has finally done what many Halo fans have been waiting for. Popular firearms YouTuber Brandon Herrera has converted his Cybertruck into the franchise’s most popular mode; the M12 Force Application Vehicle, better known as the Warthog.

The list of ingredients is surprisingly short. Take one Tesla Cybertruck, some paint, and a heavy machine gun that you have lying around, and boom, you’ve got a Warthog. Okay, it’s a little less simple than that.

Herrera enlisted some help from a company called Tactical EV which supplied the mount for the M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun that he attached to the tray of the Cybertruck. Yes, there’s a company dedicated to weaponizing Cybertrucks. Do with that knowledge what you will.

To complete the look, Herrera also applied a wrap of OD green coloring along with a few decals to capture the low poly look of Halo’s iconic Warthog. “We could have got more detailed on the wrap for the Warthog,” the YouTuber conceded. “But I think that the outline, the overall shape of the Cybertruck, really just gives me those Halo 1 Warthog vibes.”

While the look isn’t a one-to-one replication of the Warthog, the modded Cybertruck is functionally similar to the United Nations Space Command’s favored land vehicle. Herrera’s driving and firing tests looked eerily similar to our own runs through Blood Gulch and we know that it can withstand the explosive impact of C4 and an arrow shot by Joe Rogan.

We’re not about to suggest trying this at home but at least we know that it’s perfectly possible for someone to create their own Warthog. We’d have called it a Puma but that’s a matter of taste.