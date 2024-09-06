Rare Xbox prototype controller discovered that was never released

Modder and YouTuber Jon Bringus found an unusual prototype Xbox controller and set about testing it to see what it could do.

Jon Bringus is best known for his YouTube channel Bringus Studios, where he takes great delight in trying to play games on unusual hardware. He was responsible for restoring an original Xbox development kit, and for finding a prototype Steam Machine.

A fan of the channel sent Bringus a package all the way from the Czech Republic. Inside was an unusual and puzzling Xbox controller. Further examination revealed a heap of contradictions.

The outer shell and triggers showed clear signs of wear and use, but the analog sticks appeared to be brand new, and the D-Pad even still had its protective film cover.

Further examination revealed a standard Micro USB port in the back, along with a very bulky battery pack. When compared to the OG Xbox and Xbox 360 controllers, it showed differences in shape and construction.

Bringus then attempted to test the controller on various devices. It did not function on an Android phone or, surprisingly, an Xbox 360 console. Bringus then plugged it into a PC and saw something of note in the device manager.

On a Windows PC, the device showed up as ‘DC1 controller, Copyright Microsoft 2012’.

Up until this point, Bringus believed the controller was an Xbox 360 prototype, but the copyright date suggests it was an Xbox One prototype.

A total disassembly further confirmed this, as it was equipped with haptic motors for the triggers, a feature Xbox 360 controllers have never had.

Though the controller does not seem to be functional on modern hardware, it is still a desireable collector’s item.