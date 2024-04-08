iPhone 16 battery leak reveals bad news for one model

A Chinese leaker has shared the battery capacity of all four iPhone models, and things are not looking good for the iPhone 16 Plus.

All iPhone 16 models are expected to receive improved battery capacities, except for the iPhone 16 Plus. According to the leaker Baby Baby Sauce OvO, Apple may, reduce its battery capacity down to 4006mAh.

The iPhone 15 Plus packs a 4383 mAh battery and is generally believed to be the best iPhone in terms of battery life. In a test conducted by YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, the iPhone15 Plus lasted an impressive 13 hours. This outperformed the 15 Pro at nine hours and 20 minutes, the base iPhone 15 at just under 10 hours, and the 15 Pro Max at 11 hours and 41 minutes.

iPhone 15 Model Battery (mAh) iPhone 16 Model Battery (mAh) iPhone 15 Plus 4383 iPhone 16 Plus 4006 iPhone 15 Pro 3290 iPhone 16 Pro 3355 iPhone 15 3349 iPhone 16 3561 iPhone 15 Pro Max 4441 iPhone 16 Pro Max 4676 Comparison between the battery capacities of iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series models.

The Chinese leaker, however, reports that the base iPhone 16 will get a 3561mAh battery— a solid improvement from the 3349mAh battery in the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 Pro could receive a 4676mAh battery unit instead of the 4441mAh unit found in the iPhone 15 Pro. Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be upgraded to a 4676mAh battery (up from 4441mAh).

The latest leak matches up with a February 2024 report from tipster Majin Bu. However, that leak didn’t include any details about the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 series isn’t likely to hit the shelves until September 2024 at the earliest, and things could shift before then. It’s best to take this leak with a grain of salt until Apple officially announces the device.