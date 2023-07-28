AMD launches first 3D V-Cache laptop CPU: Ryzen 7945HX3D

AMD is bringing the power of the 3D V-Cache to laptop systems, as it launches the super powerful Ryzen 9 7945HX3D chip.

Team Red, AMD, has revealed the new laptop chip to clamor for. The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is the latest line to its current-gen laptop CPUs, adding a significant feature with 3D V-Cache.

This additional boost from the V-Cache will allow AMD to push the chip even further by giving it a bigger pool of L3 cache. More resources will enable the system to bring much more power overall to your games.

Article continues after ad

3D V-Cache was introduced with the Ryzen 5000 line and recently made its debut in the desktop 7000 CPUs. However, this is the first time that AMD is bringing the power to laptops.

The first laptop to feature it will be the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D, which launches on August 22. You can expect more high-end laptops to feature this prominently sometime later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

AMD Ryzen 7945HX3D gets huge boost in gaming performance

As for performance, the 16-core, 32-thread chip can hit a 5.4GHz and contains 128MB of L3 cache, double the amount on the non-3D version.

Article continues after ad

In games, it handily beats out the 7945HX, with AMD’s benchmarks running at 1080p, High. While some of the choices are a little odd, with no usual suspects like Forza Horizon 5, but Cyberpunk 2077 sees a 44% increase in performance. Other titles like F1 2021 get 38% and even esports titles, such as Dota 2, see small uplifts of 4%.

Presumably to ensure that the benchmarks don’t just look like marketing, Strange Brigade, a co-op shooter, has a -3% performance decrease. This is also possibly due to drivers and the game itself colliding.

Article continues after ad

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 laptop chips have been proving to be spectacular for on-the-go gaming. We recently reviewed the updated Ayaneo 2S, which features the 7840U, a weaker chip in the line, but was still able to play a vast majority of the games on low, 1080p with good frame rates. Elsewhere, we also reviewed the Asus TUF Gaming A15, which houses a Ryzen 7 7735HS and it blew the doors off of titles like Diablo 4 and Forza Horizon 5.