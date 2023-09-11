DreamLeague S21: Dates, schedule, Dota 2 teams & stream

Dota 2’s DreamLeague is back for Season 21 to whet the appetite of fans before The International 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the $1 million tournament.

With TI 2023 still a few weeks away, ESL has found a gap in the calendar to host a shortened version of DreamLeague. Running only for seven days, Dreamleague Season 21 will feature 12 teams and be the last premier Dota 2 competition before The International begins.

Due to schedule constraints, the tournament will run only for seven days and feature a different format than what Dota 2 fans have gotten used to. Still, there will be non-stop action to keep fans entertained as the countdown to TI enters its final weeks.

DreamLeague S21: How to watch

The tournament will be streamed live on ESL’s Dota 2 Twitch channel, which we have embedded below. Other viewing options will be added as they are announced.

Group Stage (September 18-21):

12 teams are split into two single round-robin groups.

All matches are Bo2.

Top 2 teams from each group advance to the upper bracket.

Teams that finish 3rd and 4th advance to the lower bracket.

Bottom 2 teams from each group are eliminated.

Playoffs (September 21-24):

Double-elimination bracket with the remaining 8 teams.

All matches are Bo3, except the grand final (Bo5).

DreamLeague S21: Schedule and results

Group Stage

Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket. Yellow = Qualified for lower bracket. Red = Eliminated.

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 Team Liquid – 2 Tundra Esports – 3 Shopify Rebellion – 4 9Pandas – 5 Entity – 6 Talon Esports –

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 Gaimin Gladiators – 2 OG – 3 BetBoom – 4 Quest – 5 Team Spirit – 6 Evil Geniuses –

DreamLeague S21: Teams and rosters

DreamLeague S21 will feature 12 teams hailing from Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Southeast Asia. The invites were based on the ESL Pro Tour ranking system.

According to ESL, Chinese teams aren’t attending the tournament because of a conflicting schedule.

Team Players Team Liquid miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania Gaimin Gladiators dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri Tundra Esports skiter, topson, 33, Nine, Sneyking Quest TA2000, No!ob, Tobi, OmaR, kaori Entity watson, Stormstormer, Gabbi, Kataomi`, Fishman OG Yuragi, bzm, DM, Ceb, Kitrak Team Spirit Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka 9Pandas RAMZES666, kiyotaka, MieRo`, Antares, Solo BetBoom Nightfall, gpk~, Pure~, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO Talon Esports 23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~ Shopify Rebellion Arteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-, Fly Evil Geniuses Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Panda

DreamLeague S21: Prize and standings