DreamLeague S21: Dates, schedule, Dota 2 teams & stream
Dota 2’s DreamLeague is back for Season 21 to whet the appetite of fans before The International 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the $1 million tournament.
With TI 2023 still a few weeks away, ESL has found a gap in the calendar to host a shortened version of DreamLeague. Running only for seven days, Dreamleague Season 21 will feature 12 teams and be the last premier Dota 2 competition before The International begins.
Due to schedule constraints, the tournament will run only for seven days and feature a different format than what Dota 2 fans have gotten used to. Still, there will be non-stop action to keep fans entertained as the countdown to TI enters its final weeks.
Below you can find everything you need to know about DreamLeague S21. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
DreamLeague S21: How to watch
The tournament will be streamed live on ESL’s Dota 2 Twitch channel, which we have embedded below. Other viewing options will be added as they are announced.
DreamLeague S21: Dates and format
Group Stage (September 18-21):
- 12 teams are split into two single round-robin groups.
- All matches are Bo2.
- Top 2 teams from each group advance to the upper bracket.
- Teams that finish 3rd and 4th advance to the lower bracket.
- Bottom 2 teams from each group are eliminated.
Playoffs (September 21-24):
- Double-elimination bracket with the remaining 8 teams.
- All matches are Bo3, except the grand final (Bo5).
DreamLeague S21: Schedule and results
Group Stage
Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket. Yellow = Qualified for lower bracket. Red = Eliminated.
Group A
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Team Liquid
|–
|2
|Tundra Esports
|–
|3
|Shopify Rebellion
|–
|4
|9Pandas
|–
|5
|Entity
|–
|6
|Talon Esports
|–
Group B
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Gaimin Gladiators
|–
|2
|OG
|–
|3
|BetBoom
|–
|4
|Quest
|–
|5
|Team Spirit
|–
|6
|Evil Geniuses
|–
DreamLeague S21: Teams and rosters
DreamLeague S21 will feature 12 teams hailing from Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Southeast Asia. The invites were based on the ESL Pro Tour ranking system.
According to ESL, Chinese teams aren’t attending the tournament because of a conflicting schedule.
|Team
|Players
|Team Liquid
|miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania
|Gaimin Gladiators
|dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri
|Tundra Esports
|skiter, topson, 33, Nine, Sneyking
|Quest
|TA2000, No!ob, Tobi, OmaR, kaori
|Entity
|watson, Stormstormer, Gabbi, Kataomi`, Fishman
|OG
|Yuragi, bzm, DM, Ceb, Kitrak
|Team Spirit
|Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka
|9Pandas
|RAMZES666, kiyotaka, MieRo`, Antares, Solo
|BetBoom
|Nightfall, gpk~, Pure~, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO
|Talon Esports
|23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~
|Shopify Rebellion
|Arteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-, Fly
|Evil Geniuses
|Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Panda
DreamLeague S21: Prize and standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|$300,000
|2
|TBD
|$175,000
|3
|TBD
|$120,000
|4
|TBD
|$85,000
|5
|TBD
|$60,000
|6
|TBD
|$55,000
|7
|TBD
|$50,000
|8
|TBD
|$45,000
|9-10
|TBD
|$30,000
|TBD
|11-12
|TBD
|$25,000
|TBD