Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods on PC

We’ve sifted through the best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods to make your journey through the world of Vermund and Battahl as smooth as possible.

Getting the best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods is fairly simple, thanks to the game running on RE Engine, which many modders will be familiar with since it launched in 2017 with Resident Evil 7. This means that many tools will be compatible with Dragon’s Dogma 2.

With Dragon’s Dogma 2 finally released, modders have been quick to create all manner of graphical modifications, tools, and cheats to sand off some of the game’s intentionally spiky bumps. We’ve listed the best of them below.

1. Fluffy Mod Manager

Fluffy Mod Manager is a tool that plugs into Dragon’s Dogma 2 and manages the mods that you are loading up. Installation is devilishly simple, and all you need to do is drag any of the mods you want into the folder and tick a box in the mod manager. It is really that easy to use.

The reason why you might want to use Fluffy Mod Manager above almost every other mod is because it’ll manage their installation and uninstallation for you. If you get brave with the number of mods you use, and you find the game crashing, Fluffy Mod Manager will help you find the culprit, while also keeping your file directories nice, clean, and compartmentalized.

2. REFramework

REFramework opens up a world of possibility for Dragon’s Dogma 2 players. It’s here that you can adjust engine-level settings that the game uses. Elements like a Freecam mode, or changing the game’s FOV. Enabling these settings is as simple as calling in the overlay while in-game, and then checking a box for the function you wish to enable.

If you want to get creative, REFramework also opens up the doors to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 in VR, if you’re technically minded enough.

3. DD2 Save Manager

Dragon’s Dogma 2 only ships with one single save slot, which gets overwritten every time your game autosaves. Luckily, if you’re not a fan of this, you can easily add multiple save slots to your game by using the DD2 Save Manager mod, which, as it says on the box, lets you manage multiple save files. So, if you’re hit with Dragonsplague, or get one of those pesky Sphinx riddles wrong, you can always go back to a safer save file.

You can select hotkeys to refresh your save, start a new game, and create a manual save based on another file, too. All you need to do is just run the tool in the background with your game running, and it’ll get automatically listed. The tool can even swap out save backups on the fly, so you don’t have to restart the game.

4. DLSS 3 Frame Generation mod

Dragon’s Dogma 2 might have DLSS Super Resolution and FSR 3 frame generation, but the real king of generated frames is DLSS 3. While it’s coming to the game in a future patch, modder PureDark, known for his Starfield mod, has already enabled it ingame. If you’re struggling to run the game at acceptable framerates, this mod might just do the trick and increase performance. Just make sure you have an Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics card or newer on your system.

Do note that there are comments noting that it can cause the game to crash or freeze, which is likely the reason why the implementation has not been official yet. But, if you’re still keen on using it, there’s an option out there. Just be sure to save often.

5. Infinite stamina out of combat

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s idiosyncratic ways might leave your head scratching, as the game gives you infinite stamina inside of cities, but not outside of them. While this makes some lick of sense for combat, it can be frustrating if you want a quick jaunt through the rolling hills of Vermund.

So, this mod eliminates stamina drain outside of combat. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably pretty sick of your Arisen getting out of breath while trying to get to an unexplored path, and this mod seeks to prevent that. Furthermore, it’s compatible with Fluffy Mod Manager, too.

6. Enemy drop Ferrystone

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s travel system relies on the use of Portcrystals and Ferrystones, both of which are limited. Without going so far as to cheating your way into having hundreds in your inventory, this mod adds Ferrystones to the drop table of enemies, making them more common to find, and making it a bit easier to travel around.

This is more of a balance change, if you don’t feel like using Oxcarts at all, too. Mods like this and the aforementioned stamina change are not necessarily giving you access to endgame-level items early like other mods on the platform.

Cheats, cosmetics & more

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 section of Nexus Mods is already looking healthy, and the Modding Heaven Discord is abuzz with fresh mods for the title. However, some of them give you access to what amount to cheats, such as infinite portcrystals, or items for quests.

Capcom Camping is a way for players to heal and break up their dangerous journeys.

This is cheating, and won’t really preserve the experience that the game’s developers intended, which is why they’re not going on this list.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an intentionally “thorny” game, looking to put a lot of friction between the player and its systems. If you want to smooth those edges over, then there are options available. We just don’t recommend it.

Will you get banned for using mods in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom has not banned players for using cheats or mods yet, but they may do so in the future, so be warned.

It’s unlikely that Capcom would take action on purely aesthetic mods, such as different textures or tattoos for your characters. However, if you have modified your pawn or character in a significant way that the game can detect, then they may take action in the future.

