Starfield DLSS mod might be paywalled & fans are divided

Starfield will not be getting DLSS officially, but modder Puredark plans to have a solution, but you might have to pay for it.

Starfield is one of this year’s biggest releases. But, the AAA-open world by Bethesda might be missing one of PC gaming’s greatest features, DLSS. Some have speculated that this may be due to AMD’s marketing partnership with Bethesda. However, modder PureDark has committed to having a day-1 solution for users to apply to their game in order to improve system performance.

PureDark’s mods can be found and installed by going to their Patreon and paying a small fee. However, with their most recent post, the modder appears to also be implementing a form of DRM into newer mods.

On August 19, PureDark released their new Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS 3 mod. With it, comes a new form of DRM for the mod. Users will need to authenticate that they are indeed subscribed to Patreon in order to run the mod, as Sebastian Castellanos first pointed out.

This is nothing too new in the mod scene, with several Sims 4 modders utilizing a similar solution. However, fans are divided about its implementation.

Split fan reactions surrounding mods with DRM

Under Castellanos’ Twitter post, fans have been split over the use of DRM in mods. One user notes: “DRM for mods. WTF!”, while another user states: “This guy is smart in all terms I’ve paid for the Jedi survivor one, and works excellent although I wouldn’t pay for a recurrent subscription which I think it’s too much.”

It’s likely that users will have to pay $5 a month in order to get access to Puredark’s forthcoming Starfield mods. But, others are not so convinced and claim to wait until the DLSS fix has been cracked in order to bypass the potential DRM of the new mod.