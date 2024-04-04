Dragon’s Dogma 2 mod ‘fixes’ controversial Dragonsplague mechanic

A new mod has been released for Dragon’s Dogma 2 that helps players know when, and how badly, their Pawns are infected with Dragonsplague, an issue the community has been debating since launch.

Dragonsplague has been a hot topic among players since Dragon’s Dogma 2 first released, causing infected Pawns to become a dragon and destroy entire towns, wiping out all NPC’s with it.

It’s been discussed frequently as a possibly poor designed mechanic that can derail a person’s playthrough.

However, a new mod has been released that looks to alleviate the situation by adding a counter for someone to see so they know if their Pawn is infected, and also how far along the infection has come.

The mod is aptly titled Dragonsplague Counter, and can be downloaded from Nexus Mods for free.

The aim of the mod is simple, explaining: “Adds a counter indicating the Dragonsplague level on any infected pawns in your party. If the pawn is possessed, it’ll be hard to miss. The max value is 10 and the pawns eyes begin to glow at 7.”

They also mention that it will only appear when the Pawn is infected and only on the Pawns in the player’s party.

Capcom

A screenshot of the mod shows a Pawn with a red “6” over their forehead, showing how the mod will look in-game.

With how upset many Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans have been with Dragonsplague, this mod is sure to help with their frustration.

It’s the best situation for them as the devs are showing no signs of changing the mechanic anytime soon. Plus, it seems to be minimally intrusive to immersion of the game.

The only down side, of course, is that the mod is only available to PC players, meaning anyone who is playing on PlayStation 5 or an Xbox console will have to manage Dragonsplague the old-fashioned way.