Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Dragonsplague to be nerfed in future patch

One of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s mechanics, Dragonsplague, has been quite the hot topic in the community since the game’s launch, and it’s finally getting a nerf.

Horror stories about the Dragonsplague mechanic leaving players’ pawns to destroy cities and cut off questlines have been circulating since the game first launched in March.

Identifying how to prevent these things from happening can be quite difficult, though a recent post from Dragon’s Dogma 2’s official X account mentioned that a change is coming to make the ailment “more noticeable.”

According to the post, one of the planned updates for Dragon’s Dogma 2 will include a visual change that makes glowing eyes on pawns more visible. For those who don’t know or have yet to encounter this mechanic in the game, it is basically a contagious disease that can infect your pawns.

The symptoms include pawns being more aggressive and snarky, being seen holding their head as if they’re having a headache, and their eyes starting to flicker and glow red. However, the last one could be tricky to spot at times.

If left untreated, it could lead them to go on a rampage, killing all NPCs in sight. This sickness can be triggered after fighting a dragon and even from pawns that players hire from the rift.

Regarding this mechanic, some players even took extreme measures by throwing their pawns in water the second they started acting suspiciously.

Additionally, there’s also a mod called Dragonsplague Counter that lets you check infected pawns. With this mod, you’ll be able to identify how far a pawn has become infected, as there’ll be a number on the pawn’s forehead indicating the Dragonsplague level.

At 7, the pawn’s eyes begin to glow, while 10 is the maximum value. With the changes to Dragonsplague, identifying sick pawns before they get worse should be easier.