Save $50 on Sony’s premium WF-1000XM5 earbuds in Black Friday deal

Get Sony’s high-end WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds with 17% off at Amazon as part of Black Friday offer.

Though noise-canceling headphones are great, they aren’t for everyone. Some people might need something a bit smaller and easier to store, but that can still deliver the same functionality as the full-size over-ear version. If that is the case, this early Black Friday offer of 17% off the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds might be what you need.

Sony promises that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are the best truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds on the market, with high-resolution audio using a specially designed driver unit. These earbuds can use AI-based noise reduction and a bone conduction sensor to ensure crystal-clear audio on phone or internet calls.

AI-powered noise-canceling

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds support a multipoint connection, which enables users to pair their earbuds to pair to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The earbuds can adjust to the world around you by using adaptive sound control, which includes a function called ‘Speak-to-chat’ which will pause your music if you start to talk, allowing you to carry on a conversation if needed without taking out your earbuds.

If you need to block out external noise for whatever reason, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds have you covered, with two proprietary processors to cancel out external noise, dual feedback microphones, and noise isolation tips incorporated into the physical design.

If you are out and about for an extended period, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds offer up to eight hours on the earbuds themselves, with an additional 16 able to be stored in the case for a total of 24 hours of listening time on a full charge. For extra convenience, a 3-minute fast charge provides up to 60 minutes of play if you are in a hurry.

Amazon is offering these premium earbuds with 17% off the usual price as part of its early Black Friday offers, which is sure to tempt many music fans.

