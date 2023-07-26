Best budget earbuds for 2023: Google, JBL & more

If you’re looking for some of the best budget earbuds, you’re at the right place. We bring you some of the best affordable wireless earbuds you can buy immediately.

True Wireless earbuds are a must-have accessory these days. These multiutility gadgets can be paired with devices like your phone (regardless of the operating system or brand), laptops, gaming consoles, gaming pc, and even portable gaming consoles.

Thanks to the competition and innovation, it is not necessary that an excellent wireless earbud has to break the bank. In fact, you can get some true value-for-money earbuds at an affordable price point.

Article continues after ad

The list below has some fantastic cheap wireless earbuds that will work and sound equally good on your iPhone or an Android device.

While most of these budget wireless earbuds fall under a price tag of $100, some are even cheaper, and you can get them as low as $50. So, let’s get started.

Best budget noise canceling earbuds – Soundcore Space A40

Anker

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Driver diameter: 10mm

Battery life: 50 Hours

ANC: Yes

Price: $79

Soundcore is an audio accessories brand by Anker and is known for making great value-for-money products. The Space A40 is a perfect example of what the company offers.

Article continues after ad

These are the best budget noise-canceling earbuds you can get under $100. The Soundcore Space A40 has many features, unlike the pricier and branded earbuds. These include fast pairing, extremely long battery life, a great audio profile, touch controls, a bundled app to tweak audio output according to your preference, IPX4 water resistance, and more.

These earbuds also come with an Adaptive ANC system, automatically changing the noise cancellation intensity based on your surroundings. Then there is a transparency mode too.

Article continues after ad

The Soundcore Space A40 misses the wear detection feature, automatically pausing the video or song when the buds are removed. However, long battery life, dual-pairing, and the other features mentioned above make these budget wireless earbuds impossible to miss.

Great sounding budget wireless earbuds – Pixel Buds-A series

Google

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Driver diameter: 12mm

Battery life: 24 Hours

ANC: No

Price: $99

Google has finally cracked the code for hardware products as well. The company, primarily known for its search engine and AI prowess, has dished out some decent smartphones with excellent camera capabilities and a few earbuds that are value for money.

Article continues after ad

The Pixel Buds-A series is the affordable version of Google’s Pro wireless earbuds. However, despite some trim downs, a few features, and an odd name, the Buds-A series is worth all your hard-earned money.

The 12mm drivers produce punchy and clear audio. Be it voice calls or music, or watching movies, you’d love the audio quality of these buds. The plastic on the case and the buds make them feel premium, but the battery life could have been better.

Article continues after ad

You also get built-in Google Assistant support, but wireless charging and active noise-cancellation features are absent.

Best true wireless gaming earbuds – JBL Quantum TWS Air

JBL

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Driver diameter: 6.8mm

Battery life: 24 Hours

ANC: Yes

Price: $99

If you’re looking for a pair of budget earbuds for gaming, JBL’s Quantum TWS Air could be the perfect choice. While these earbuds are designed for gaming, they are ideal for daily tasks and noisy public transport trips.

Some of the key features of these earbuds are fast pairing, active noise cancellation, and ambient-aware modes. While the audio quality might not be better than AirPods and other premium earbuds, you do get crisp sound, and the base is satisfyingly strong.

Article continues after ad

Our review found that the audio quality was consistently decent during gaming sessions or while listening to music. You also get a dongle to help connect with various devices, so if your console or PC doesn’t have Bluetooth, you can pop in this dongle, and you’re sorted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best budget AirPods alternatives – EarFun Air Pro 3

EarFun

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Driver diameter: 6.8mm

Battery life: 45 Hours

ANC: Yes

Price: $79.99

Yet another impressive budget wireless earbuds that surprises everyone with the number of features it offers at an affordable price point. These earbuds come with an AirPod-like stem design, producing better sound quality on calls.

Article continues after ad

The EarFun Pro 3 has a bunch of features to boast about. You get ANC, transparency mode, Qi wireless charging, an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance, and an app to customize EQ to suit your listening preferences.

However, it does have slightly higher than average battery life and a non-customizable ANC. You have support from Qualcomm’s aptX and can be paired with multiple devices simultaneously.

These are priced at $80 on EarFun’s website. However, you can easily get them at around $55 or below on Amazon, making them great budget wireless earbuds for various use cases.

Article continues after ad

Best open-design budget earbuds – Echo Buds 2023

Aamzon

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Driver diameter: 12mm

Battery life: 20 Hours

ANC: Yes

Price: $50

The Echo Buds from Amazon are third-generation earbuds, which means they are way more refined and feature-rich than their predecessors. The new Echo Buds are cheaper than many earbuds from well-known brands and have some unique features.

The Echo Buds 2023 has an open design and a stem for better audio quality. While an Open design means that the buds do not go deep into your ear canal, one size fits all might suit everyone.

Article continues after ad

These earbuds come with Alexa in-built, allowing you to ask Alexa to play your favorite tracks, control the volume, and more. It is also IPX5 rated for dust and sweat resistance and has multi-device connectivity, which lets you pair the same buds with your phone and PC simultaneously.

You also get wear detection, ample bass, decent battery life, and more at $50.

Are cheap earbuds safe?

Cheap Earbuds work the same as premium or costly earbuds. They are equally safe yet harmful if you listen to music continuously at high volume.

Article continues after ad

While there could be an argument about the build quality and materials used, there is no guarantee for the costly earbuds. It is safe to say that price doesn’t define the features or materials used in the earbuds.

At times Cheap or affordable earbuds are more feature-rich and use better materials, and have better build quality than the ones that are priced way higher.

Are cheap wireless earbuds any good?

While not all cheap wireless earbuds might be great, with technology being democratized, you can easily get great earbuds at a fraction of the price.

Article continues after ad

Most of the earbuds listed above punch way higher than their price point and can outdo most premium earbuds.

What are the features worth looking for in affordable wireless earbuds?

Apart from audio quality, which is essential, you must look out for battery life and a comfortable design. In terms of features, you can check out the earbuds with fast charging support, multi-point connectivity, wear detection, ANC, and an option to tweak the sound output.

Wireless charging, multi-codec support, and in-built digital assistant support are some other features that can add value.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.