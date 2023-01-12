AMD VS Intel: Which CPUs are better in 2023?

Intel and AMD have been going at it when it comes to their own CPUs for decades, but in 2023, which one takes the crown, and which brand should you go for if you’re building a new PC this year?

When choosing to build your own PC, things can get pretty confusing between brands and boards and everything else, we’re here to help you make an informed decision as to what CPU you should be splashing your hard-earned cash for this year.

In 2023, the CPU market is in somewhat of a state of flux. Intel has released their powerful 13th-gen CPUs as the last gasp of the socket 1700 platform, which has DDR4 support on some boards. Meanwhile, AMD has just launched its AM5 platform, which is set to give you a clear upgrade path without having to switch up your motherboard, but comes in a DDR5-only flavor.

Another thing to consider is AMD’s 3D V-cache technology. Some of their higher-end CPUs, which are yet to be released at the time of writing, could boost your framerates in gaming workloads a huge amount. But, with all of this in mind, which brand should you go for?

Raptor Lake Vs Ryzen 7000

When it comes to choosing which CPU to pick for your system, you have to think first of the best value parts that you can currently buy. The biggest differentiator between Intel’s Raptor Lake and AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series CPUs right now is DDR4 support.

While both platforms will give you PCIe 5.0 support, you will also have to think about overclockability and motherboards. Right now, Intel has the advantage when it comes to just giving you the widest number of options and configurations to choose from. When you factor in the DDR5-only nature of AMD, going Team Red can get expensive pretty fast, especially since lower-end motherboards that support the AM5 platform can be difficult to find.

When it comes to the CPUs themselves, Intel’s Raptor Lake CPUs are also arguably better value for money in the midrange segment, especially with the 13600K’s sheer power. However, you will be building on a platform that cannot be upgraded later down the line.

For us, Intel is the clear runaway winner here, with the best platform, and most choice of parts available.

Intel VS AMD: Which is the best value?

AMD

CPU AMD Intel Ryzen 9 / Core i9 Starting at $549 Starting at $529 Ryzen 7 / Core i7 Starting at $299 Starting at $299 Ryzen 5 / Core i5 Starting at $129 Starting at $149 Ryzen 3 / Core i3 Starting at $99 Starting at $99

This is not much of an argument, but both companies have a fairly equal pricing structure in place. However, once you factor in the cost of DDR5 and motherboards, Intel also comes out to be the true winner. However, for overclockers, AMD is the only brand that currently supports it out of the box on certain motherboards. However, your mileage may vary when it comes to how worth it all that tinkering is, versus just using the CPUs at stock levels of performance.

On Intel’s side, you’ll have to splash for a 600 or 700-series motherboard. But, don’t expect many new models to come to market afterward, as the company will be moving to a new platform after Raptor Lake. However, on the other side of this, AM5 will be supported for five years, and it’s clearly a longer-term buy. It’s likely that higher-end AM5 boards will be compatible with next-gen Ryzen systems, but this is all yet to be confirmed.

Intel VS AMD: Which brand has the best performance?

When it comes to high-end gaming performance in the midrange, all the way up to the higher-end, AMD’s Zen 4 offering underwhelms. Even the Ryzen 9 7950X pales in comparison to a high-end Intel chip. Also, when you look towards the mid-range, Intel has AMD beat by all accounts.

This is subject to change, as AMD has announced the Zen 4 3D variants of their chips, but these have yet to come to market, and we can’t really speak to their performance too much yet.

Intel tears ahead of AMD

Right now, the better buy of the two is without a doubt, the Intel 13th-generation CPUs. However, you just have to take into account that these will not be upgradable in the future. For those with an eye on futureproofing, and are willing to spend a little bit more, you can go for Team Red, but you will be leaving some power on the table.

As much as AMD has enjoyed Ryzen dominance over the course of the last couple of generations, it appears that the resolve of Team Red has faltered somewhat, meaning that AMD has some catching up to do if it wants to be in the systems of hardcore system builders.

Just bear in mind that if you want to get the best possible performance, it might be worth hanging on to see how the Ryzen 7000 3D chips turn out, as they could shake up our conclusions quite a bit.