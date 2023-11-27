Cyber Monday Ryzen 7800X3D deal could save you 20% off

It got our vote as the best gaming CPU of 2023, and now you can grab an AMD Ryzen 7800X3D for a knocked-down price.

Even when it was first released, the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D offered fantastic performance and great value for money, and now PC builders can experience one of the best current gaming CPUs for themselves with a 20% off deal from Amazon.

The 7800X3D uses AMD’s cutting-edge 3D V-Cache technology, proving that the 3D in the model name is not just for show. The technology offers improvements in performance for several modern games, such as Diablo 4 and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

In benchmark testing, the AMD 7800X3D posted better numbers than its main rival, Intel’s i9-13900KS, providing up to a 12% increase in performance. This superior performance can be seen in many demanding titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077.

Top specs to handle modern gaming

The impressive specs of the AMD 7800X3D mean it can handle the most demanding applications and games. With eight cores and sixteen threads, and a base clock speed of 4.2GHz along with a boosted clock speed of 5GHz, as well as 96MB of that all-important 3D V-Cache memory.

AMD usually prefers to keep their socket types consistent, so someone using this chip along with a socket AM5 motherboard and DDR5 RAM can expect to have a future-proof rig for some time.

This already reasonably priced CPU is a steal with an additional 20% off as part of the Cyber Monday deals and is sure to provide excellent performance for any PC builder looking for a new build or upgrade.

