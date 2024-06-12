AMD confirms new Ryzen CPUs won’t be faster than the 7800X3D

AMD says that Ryzen 7800X3D will still hold the crown for gaming, even when compared to some of their new Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 CPUs.

When it comes to gaming performance, very little can beat AMD’s 7000X3D processors. This apparently remains true despite the upcoming launch of AMD’s next-generation Zen 5 processors, the Ryzen 9000 series.

AMD’s Senior Technical Marketing Manager Donny Woligroski explained in an interview with Tom’s Hardware that the new Zen 5 CPUs such as the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 9 9950X will come close to the performance of X3D processors such as the 7800X3D and 7950X3D, but will not exceed it in gaming workloads.

Article continues after ad

The new Zen 5 processors will offer performance improvements geared towards productivity workloads, particularly for floating-point intensive applications such as scientific and financial software.

“Is it the fastest in gaming? It’s faster than the competition in our tests. X3D is still the king of the hill, but by a much smaller margin than typically between X3D and non-X3D,” Woligroski clarified, “So a 7800X3D would, yes, be faster than 9700X, but maybe not by as much as you would expect.”

Article continues after ad

This difference in performance may indicate why AMD is rumoredto release its Zen 5 X3D series sooner than expected. The first four CPUs using the Zen 5 architecture have been officially announced, and are expected to hit store shelves at the end of July 2024. AMD was originally expected to hold back the X3D line until 2025, but the latest industry leaks suggest that 9000X3D CPUs could go on sale as early as September 2024.

Article continues after ad

AMD could be aiming to beat Intel’s launch of its next-generation Arrow Lake-S processors or to meet the demand for performance upgrades from PC gaming fans. Either way, waiting for the 9000X3D series seems to be the wisest move for power-hungry users.