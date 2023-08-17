AMD Radeon GPU reveal poised for Gamescom 2023

Rumors are starting to reach a fever pitch as Gamescom 2023 approaches, with AMD expected to reveal several new dedicated graphics cards at the event.

It’s been a little while since the release of AMD’s last GPU, the RX 7600 XT. Now, the company has its sights set on the mid-high end market with two contenders, The RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT. Although not formally announced, the GPUs have been extensively leaked, with benchmarks, pricing details, and even an AIB card.

Article continues after ad

We heard rumors that the GPUs were going to be announced at Gamescom, with avaiability of the GPUs coming soon after. To further fuel the fires of speculation, Scott Herkelman, AMD SVP and General Manager of the GPU business unit stated that Gamescom will herald their “next major product announcements”

Article continues after ad

Will new GPUs be enough for AMD?

AMD

AMD has distinctly been left behind this current GPU generation, after having announced FSR 3, which has since not materialized. With the success of Nvidia’s DLSS technology, AMD would be wise to respond in kind with tech of their own.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, it’s very possible that alongside new GPU releases, we also find brand-new product announcements, too. If AMD does not show their FSR 3 technology, then Nvidia might just leave Team Red in the dust this generation, considering the usefulness of DLSS 3, and other techonolgies.

It’s likely that AMD will also debut some footage of Starfield running on the new graphics cards, but there has been no word as to whether or not Starfield will include any alternative form of supersampling tech, like DLSS, or just be limited to AMD’s FSR 1.0 or 2.0.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Regardless, to prepare for Starfield’s launch, we recommend that you equip yourself with a beefy enough PC to run the highly-anticipated open world title, and ensure you have a speedy SSD to match. Either way, Gamescom 2023 is looking incredibly exciting.