AMD reveals limited-edition Starfield 7900 XTX, but good luck getting one

AMD has just revealed the design of a super limited-edition Starfield 7900 XTX GPU that fans are in love with, but good luck getting your hands on one.

Released back in December 2022 with the price of just $999, AMD’s 7900 XTX graphics card released to critical acclaim from those who had their hands on one.

We reviewed its little brother, the 7900 XT, and think it is a fantastic value at the lower price.

AMD revealed on June 27 that they will be Bethesda’s PC partner for Starfield this fall, and now the red company has revealed a limited-edition Starfield 7900 XTX that you likely won’t be able to get your hands on.

Article continues after ad

AMD reveals new Starfield 7900 XTX

Announced with a video on August 10, 2023, on Twitter, the Starfield designed 7900 XTX features the same white, red, and blue colorways that other themed accessories have.

It’s got the Starfield logo engraved on the backplate as well as the typical Radeon branding on the back and side.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans were quick to flood the comments showing their love for the card, expressing how they “need one now.”

Good luck getting your hands on one, though; AMD is only making 500 of them and they won’t be available for purchase. Instead, AMD is going to launch a series of giveaways between now and the launch of Starfield to give fans the chance to win one for free.

Article continues after ad

They’ve also launched a special edition CPU, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which comes in a Starfield branded box.

It’s unknown when the first giveaway will launch, but we’re sure plenty of people will enter for a chance to win one of the stunning GPU’s.