AMD’s RX 7800 XT gets accidentally leaked before announcement

AMD’s RX 7800 XT is expected to be released very soon, and manufacturer PowerColor accidentally fully leaked its specifications in full.

AMD’s newest graphics cards, the RX 7700 and 7800 have been extensively leaked ahead of the announcement, and it is more bad news for AMD. As spotted by OC3D, PowerColor seems to have accidentally listed the 7800 XT early, alongside every single little detail about the graphics card.

We currently have early benchmarks for the RX 7800 XT, and it should perform above the 6800 XT, meaning that the GPU will likely go toe-to-toe with Nvidia’s RTX 4070. We’ve listed all the details you need to know below.

RX 7800 XT PowerColor Specs

AMD

Compute Units: 60

Stream Processors: 3840

Game Clock: 2210 MHz

Boost Block: 2520 MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Memory Bus: 256-bit

Memory Speed: 18 Gbps

Memory Bandwidth: 576 GB/s

Infinity Cache: 64MB

The PowerColor RX 7800 XT also has a triple fan setup and a longer dual-slot design. Sporting AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture, the GPU manages to have a series of heat pipes and copper plating which manages to cool the VRMs, to boot.

Curiously, PowerColor’s website did not list the expected TBP for the card, which we suspect will be around 200-250W. Additionally, we didn’t get any key pricing details for the GPU either. But, if AMD wants to remain competitive with Nvidia’s efforts, the company will have to ensure that the pricing is in line with the RTX 4070, or lower.

AMD is still struggling to make a dent in Nvidia’s market share, according to the Steam Hardware Survey, but if this GPU is priced well, then we might see AMD manage to swoop in and deliver a good value card. Though, budget gamers seem to be left in the dark this generation, as you should still expect to pay a pretty penny if early leaks are anything to go by.