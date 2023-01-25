Best SSD for gaming in 2023: NVMe, SATA, portable & more

If you are looking for the best SSDs for gaming in 2023, you should look no further, as we’ve assembled some of the best options on the market out there right now, saving you all of the hassle.

When talking about SSDs for gaming, you really have to think about your PC, or whatever device that you might be plugging it into first. That will determine the form factor of the SSD required. But, in most cases, you’ll want an NVMe drive, which offers the best speeds on the market, in an M.2 2280 form-factor.

For those not in the know, they are like a little stick of gum, but instead made of silicon and speedy flash storage modules that’ll have you up and running in your favorite games in no time at all.

Article continues after ad

Samsung 990 Pro: The best NVMe storage drive

Dexerto

Speed: Up to 7,450 MBps read, 6900 MBps write

Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Form factor: M.2 2280

Price: $169.99 (1TB)

The Samsung 990 Pro is an iteration of Samsung’s long line of speedy flash memory. Though, this time you will be getting a drive that pretty much maxes out the PCIe 4.0 interface as a whole, which means that this SSD offers some of the best read and write speeds in town.

Now, it will cost you a pretty penny, and if you need a heatsink to use it in your PS5 or otherwise, the cost will go even higher. But, for what it offers, it really cannot be beaten right now when it comes to raw speed. You’ll be able to transfer files and folders in a flash, but you will have to pay pretty dearly for that privilege.

Article continues after ad

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: The best NVMe SSD for most people

Sabrent

Speed: Up to 7,000 MBps read, 5,500 MBps write

Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Form factor: M.2 2280

Price: $89.99 (500GB)

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is one of the most popular NVMe SSDs around, and for a good reason. It’s reliable, not too expensive, and comes in all manner of sizes for you to grab. We’d recommend picking up the TLC variant of the SSD, which should give it slightly more longevity than some others on the market right now.

The SSD has also been upgraded with a DirectStorage variant, but with not many games actually supporting it at the moment, we’d say to hold fire right now, and save your pennies. It might not have the fastest speeds compared to the 990 Pro, but it is still a fantastic contender for you to put into your gaming PC or PS5. We even used on in our fastest esports gaming PC build.

Article continues after ad

Crucial MX500: The best SATA SSD

Crucial

Speed: Up to 560 MBps read, 510MBps write

Interface: SATA

Form factor: 2.5-inch

Price: $69.99 (500GB)

If you don’t have access to an NVMe slot, or an M.2 Drive, then your next port of call should be a solid SATA drive. These won’t break the bank, but they will be significantly slower than their more advanced counterparts, too. However, they are still a huge step above a spinning hard drive.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Getting a SATA SSD is the most economical way of making your PC faster, and for us, the Crucial MX500 is the best way to get there. So, if you are looking for a storage drive or just a way to make an old PC a lot faster, then the Crucial MX500 is one of the best ways that you can do it.

Article continues after ad

Sabrent Rocket 2230: The best Steam Deck SSD

Speed: Up to 5,000 MBps read, 3,700 MBps write

Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Form factor: M.2 2230

Price: $269.99 (1TB)

If you are brave enough to make a Steam Deck SSD replacement, you could get your hands on the Sabrent Rocket 2230, a product that was seemingly released in response to the lack of consumer 2230 form factor SSDs.

Despite its tiny size, you can still get one with an impressive capacity, while also managing to have great specifications under the hood. Sure, it’s not quite as fast as its bigger brother earlier in this list, but it is still an impressive little piece of tech regardless. For those looking to amp up their Steam Deck storage, this might be the best consumer option on the market right now. Otherwise, you might have to head over to eBay for a stranger, potentially less-reliable SSD instead.

Article continues after ad

WD_Black P40 Game Drive: The best external SSD

Western Digital

Speed: Up to 2,000 MBps read, 1,950 MBps write

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2

Form factor: 106.98mm x 50.82mm x 13mm

Price: $119.99 (500GB)

For those looking for a good external SSD, you should look no further than the WD_Black P40 Game Drive. It can be used for storing games on your consoles, or it might come in handy just having a bit of extra storage that’s not on your PC or gaming laptop. Using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 interface, you’ll still be able to get very good transfer speeds out of it.

It’s not going to break the bank, and it’s a great option for storing all of those older titles on PS4 to your PS5, or moving your Steam Installations around with it, too.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.