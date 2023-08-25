AMD’s 7700 XT & 7800 XT unveiled alongside game-changing FSR 3 tech

AMD has officially revealed the RX 7700 XT in addition to the 7800 XT. However, the new GPUs will also ship with potentially game-changing FSR 3 frame-generation technology.

AMD’s RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT might have been substantially leaked ahead of its official announcement at Gamescom, but the graphics cards are set to compete against two of Team Green‘s biggest mainstream options: The RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti.

AMD notes that more gamers are using 1440p displays than ever before, with numbers in the Steam Hardware Survey to back their statements up. As such, modern titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Modern Warfare 2 demand more power than ever in order to run at 60 FPS.

AMD’s latest GPUs are equipped with 12GB and 16GB of VRAM respectively, meanwhile, their Nvidia equivalents, the 4060 Ti and 4070 have been criticized for their comparatively meager offering.

Powered for 1440p gaming

AMD

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Compute units 54 60 RT accelerators 54 60 AI accelerators 108 120 Game clock 2171 MHz 2124 MHz Boost clock 2544 MHz 2430 MHz GDDR6 memory 12GB 16GB Memory interface 192-bit 256-bit Memory speed 18Gbps 19.5Gbps AMD infinity cache 48MB 64Mb Displayport 2.1 2.1 TGP 245W 263W

AMd assures that modern titles like Jedi Survivor and Hogwarts Legacy will perform well at 1440p resolution, with the company boldly claiming that the GPUs can outperform Nvidia’s offerings. The RX 7800 XT claims to be 23% faster in Cyberpunk 2077, with further titles like CS:GO and The Last of Us Part I taking a smaller lead against Team Green.

The same goes for the RX 7700 XT, which claims to be 26% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti at 1440p in Cyberpunk. It should be noted that these benchmarks appear to be performed without ray tracing turned on, a huge feature for those playing the title on PC.

The GPUs will also get AV1 support, in addition to various improvements to AI applications and noise suppression.

AMD confirmed that the RX 7800 XT will be launched at $499, while the RX 7700 XT will launch at $449. Both GPUs will be released on September 6, 2023.

FSR 3 might turn the tables for AMD

AMD

In addition to the new GPUs, AMD has also once against shown off FSR 3, which will be released with a frame generation tool, much like Nvidia’s offering. However, no release date for the tech has been given. However, the first titles to support the new tech will be Immortals of Aveum and Forspoken.

FSR 3 will introduce frame generation, and could also boost framerates to a staggering degree. AMD shows off one example, where FSR 3 improves 4K performance in Forspoken with ray tracing by 108%. This was achieved by mixing supersampling with the new frame generation tool. AMD notes that Anti Lag+ will help to reduce input latency when using the frame generation features.

Additionally, FSR 3 introduces “native AA” – which will allow you to offload any anti-aliasing efforts to the technology, too.

Games which will support FSR 3

AMD

Immortals of Aveum

Forspoken

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Cyberpunk 2077

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Frostpunk 2

Alters

Squad

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Black Myth Wukong

Crimson Desert

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The list of initial FSR 3 titles remains meager, but AMD has confirmed that the tool will be available for any DirectX11 and DirectX12 title from Q1 2024.

Looking ahead, AMD has gotten several studios on board, including Ascendant Studios, Enduring Games, Square-Enix, Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red, Focus Entertainment, 11 Bit Studios, FFworld Industries, Game Science, Pearl Abyss, Sega, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Bandai Namco and Unreal Engine.

We can only hope that FSR 3 launches with several titles, and that it will be widely adopted in the future.

HYPR-RX returns

AMD has also announced HYPR-RX, a suite of optimizations that will be tuned on the driver level for AMD graphics cards. This includes their anti-lag solutions, super-resolution, and more, for a one-click optimization.