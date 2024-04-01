WWE star CM Punk calls Tony Khan a “detriment” to AEW

CM Punk’s brief two-year run with All Elite Wrestling ended in controversy. The former WWE champion explained his side by ripping into AEW founder Tony Khan.

In 2011, multi-time WWE Champion CM Punk infamously cut a “pipe bomb” promo taking shots at the company and subsequently parted ways only a few years later.

After years of retirement from professional wrestling, Punk made his in-ring return for All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He won two AEW world titles during his run with the promotion.

Then, all hell broke loose behind the scenes.

Punk reportedly had several backstage incidents while with AEW. He had a physical altercation with Jack Perry and even beefed with the company’s co-founder, Tony Khan.

Article continues after ad

Khan claimed that he “feared for his life” over comments made by Punk, to which Punk has vehemently denied making any threats of that nature.

These run-ins eventually led to a less-than-amicable split between the two parties.

Article continues after ad

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Punk pulled back the curtains and explained his side of things.

“I know a lot of people are going to be upset; it’s just not a real business,” Punk said.

“It’s not about selling tickets; it’s not about drawing money. It’s not about making money, it’s just not.”

Article continues after ad

Punk then went at Khan’s leadership, “He’s not a boss. He’s a nice guy. And I think, ultimately, that is a detriment to the company.”

Helwani then asked about the future of AEW. Punk claims it will always exist “as long as Tony [Khan] wants to put money into it.”

It was an eye-opening interview for professional wrestling fans, as the details of Punk’s abrupt departure from AEW were largely kept under wraps.

Punk has since returned to the WWE to much acclaim. He is currently recovering from a torn triceps suffered during this year’s Royal Rumble match.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But Punk has promised the WWE Universe that he will appear in some capacity at Wrestlemania XL, even though doctors will not clear him to compete.