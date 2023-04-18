Steam Deck Proton 8 is here and finally fixes a tonne of games

Proton has been upgraded to version eight, bringing with it fixes for specific games and a boatload of bug fixes to the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck’s intermediary layer, Proton, which translates Windows applications to Linux, has seen its next big update. While less of a substantial update than 7, Proton 8 brings some specific performance updates, fixes for games and the wider Steam Deck ecosystem.

Proton runs on Vulkan 1.3, and there’s a big warning stating that your device needs to be compatible. But, don’t fret. The Steam Deck has you covered. To find a GPU that doesn’t support Vulkan 1.3, you have to go back to 2013.

Proton is used on desktops running Linux versions of Steam, but for the most part, if you have a modern system, that warning doesn’t apply to you.

The patch notes are quite funny in some cases, as Valve’s Proton team has managed to fix the various bugs caused by developers and publishers. A vague bullet point simply states that they fixed the “2K launcher failure caused by launcher update”. With Linux still being a relatively small audience, a lot of studios miss that crucial updates can kill working apps on devices like the Steam Deck.

A few games in the list of “now playable” titles have already been working on the Steam Deck, and it’s assumed these are performance increases rather than fixing the games outright. Dead Space (2023) is issued a Gold rating on ProtonDB and Valve themselves rate it as Verified.

Meanwhile, fans of the JRPG series Atelier and other Koei Tecmo games will be pleased to see the list filled with their roster of games. Titles like Atelier Meruru and Blue Reflection should now work out of the box on Steam Deck.

There should be a new update in your Steam Deck’s settings, once you’ve applied it you can follow our guide on how to change Proton versions.

Every game now playable on Steam Deck using Proton 8

Now playable:

Forspoken

Samurai Maiden

Dead Space (2023)

Creativerse

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Atelier Meruru

Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings~

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX

Blue Reflection

Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX

Disney Dreamlight Valley

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV

ToGather: Island

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition

Exceed – Gun Bullet Children

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Chex Quest HD

Every bug now fixed on Steam Deck using Proton 8

WWE Fixing the 2K launcher should let you play WWE again