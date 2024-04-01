Will Paul “Big Show” Wight ever return to the WWE?

Before departing in 2021, Big Show was a staple in WWE programming for nearly two decades. Now, fans are wondering if he will ever return to the company given his current stint with AEW.

Big Show’s professional wrestling career took off in 1995 as a member of WCW, fighting under “The Giant” moniker.

He eventually left WCW for WWE in 1999, adopting the “Big Show” persona, which would stick with him through 2021.

Big Show served as both a heel and a face during his WWE tenure, but his most popular runs came as a villainous character.

Contents

Why did Big Show leave the WWE?

Big Show left the WWE in February 2021 after the two sides could not agree on a price for his new contract with the company.

Shortly after leaving the WWE, he stated that the higher-ups were giving him easier roles due to age and that he “wasn’t ready to be put in the retirement home.”

Big Show currently works for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under his real name, Paul Wight. He appears as an in-ring talent and occasionally lends his voice to commentary.

What is the actual height and weight of Big Show?

WWE listed Big Show as a seven-foot, 500-pound mammoth of a man. He later confirmed being seven-foot tall but said his actual weight is closer to 400 pounds.

Big Show has noticeably slimmed down since leaving the WWE and joining rival AEW. He frequently shows off his stellar physique on Instagram.

How many belts did Big Show win?

Big Show won seven world titles, including the WCW, WWE, ECW, and World Heavyweight Championships.

He is the first man in professional wrestling history to win all four of those world titles, spanning across two promotions — WCW and WWE.

Big Show also won the WWE’s Intercontinental and United States straps and was an eight-time tag team champion.

Will Big Show ever return to the WWE?

Big Show has not addressed a return to the WWE, so fans are left wondering if the 52-year-old will ever appear for the company again.

His contract details with AEW are also being kept under wraps, leaving a potential WWE return a mystery for his long-time supporters.

