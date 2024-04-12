SportsWrestling

Will Chris Jericho ever return to the WWE and why did the AEW star leave?

Hunter Haas
Chris Jericho is under contract with AEW, but is there a chance that he returns to the WWE?Associated Press

Chris Jericho rose to prominence in the WCW before blossoming into a bonafide superstar in the WWE. Will he ever fight for the company again?

Jericho became the first ever Undisputed WWE Champion after famously defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night at Vengeance 2001.

Jericho held six world titles during his time with the company and even found success in the tag team department by earning gold in that division.

Alas, Jericho’s time with the WWE ended in 2018. He subsequently signed on with the upstart promotion, All Elite Wrestling, where he’s been ever since.

With AEW catching heat recently and the WWE on its biggest boom in two decades, fans wonder if Jericho could cross over rival lines again.

Contents

Why did Chris Jericho leave the WWE?

Jericho said after leaving the company that his decision stemmed from feeling disrespected by Vince McMahon and other WWE matchmakers.

Jericho was engaged in a long-running feud with Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, but “Y2J” didn’t appreciate where their match was slotted at Wrestlemania 33.

He says that year’s Wrestlemania fiasco and other poor booking decisions were the primary reasons he and the WWE parted ways.

What is Chris Jericho’s net worth?

Jericho’s net worth sits at $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is 53 years old and has worked in the professional wrestling industry for the better part of three decades.

Is Chris Jericho a WWE Hall of Famer?

No. Jericho has downplayed the idea of the WWE Hall of Fame, even going as far as saying it’s not a real honor that wrestlers covet.

Although Jericho is not a fan of the Hall of Fame, his career accomplishments reflect that of a Hall of Fame caliber talent.

Alas, Jericho is under contract with AEW, making a Hall of Fame induction unlikely in the immediate future.

Will Chris Jericho ever return to the WWE?

According to Jericho, he has absolutely zero interest in returning to the WWE.

“I had a great 20 years there,” Jericho told Gabby LaSpisa. “But I love working [in the AEW]. And WWE is a completely different animal now than it was when I left. So, it’s not really something I’ve thought about.”

Related Topics

AEWWWE

About The Author

Hunter Haas

Hunter Haas is the Senior Sports Writer at Dexerto. Over the last two years he has worked as a writer and editor for FanSided at NFLMocks. He also served as an editor at The Raider Ramble and The Blue Stable, two independent NFL sites. Hunter loves the NFL, MLB, NBA, and UFC. You can email him here: hunter.haas@dexerto.com

