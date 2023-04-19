WWE 2K23 update 1.08 patch notes: Big AI changes, new MyGM content, Online fixes & more
The 1.08 update for WWE 2K23 is a hefty one and addresses lots of ongoing issues in the game. It also introduces lots of new content and we’ve got a full rundown of the 1.08 update’s patch notes.
We’re only a few weeks removed from the successful release of 2K’s polished title – WWE 2K23. There have already been quite a few important updates released for the game as the devs aim to make sports entertainment even more entertaining!
WWE 2K23 has proven to be a big leap in quality and there are no signs of it stopping. Through social media and other means, the devs have been keeping tabs on issues. As a result, the 1.08 update seeks to eliminate several of these, including flaws with the game’s AI, while also debuting new features.
Courtesy of 2K, we have full details on all the changes it has made.
WWE 2K23 1.08 update
The 1.08 update features “Enhanced AI interactions in general gameplay” pertaining to pin mechanics, the AI’s reaction to certain moves, and more.
Also, online multiplayer is receiving a slight boost too. Along with greater stability and connection improvements, there are also fixes for the friend invite system.
The other noteworthy change in this update is the welcoming of new content. It’s nice to see that the Bayley-led Damage CTRL faction now have an authentic entrance, but players will likely be more concerned with the presence of new MyGM extras.
New match types have been added to Championship match situations, and the game mode’s logic has also been tweaked too.
WWE 2K23 April 18 update: 1.08 patch notes
As promised, here is every patch note featured in 2K’s 1.08 update for WWE 2K23.
GENERAL
- Added entrance for Damage CTRL stable
- Polish updates for several Superstars
GAMEPLAY
- Implemented various AI improvements
- Decreased frequency of AI pin attempts to address player feedback
- Improved AI’s ability to perform Rebound attacks, particularly Signature moves
- Renamed Southern Lights Suplex to JokerPlex
- Increased effectiveness of Dodge Tendency AI Attribute
- Improved AI logic for performing Corner Charged attacks
- Addressed reported concern in Royal Rumble where characters could roll through the ropes during a reversal
- Addressed reported concern regarding an instance where AI was prevented from performing their Secondary Signature if it used the same position as the Primary Signature
- Removed limitation in WarGames which prevented diving from the top of the cage to an opponent laying on a table.
- Added UI to help clarify when a player is swapping control to a different teammate in WarGames and Normal Tag Team matches
ONLINE
- Improved stability in online matches.
- Improved overall experience when joining a session or accepting an invite.
- Improved overall experience with Community Creations uploads and downloads.
- Superstars will now show as Eliminated in all online elimination style matches.
- Due to reported concerns of an issue that may occur during online play, we have temporarily disabled 8-player online on Xbox One only. We are currently testing fixes and will release a patch as soon as possible.
CREATE
- Improved overall stability in all multiple Create modes
- Improved stability in CAS when creating a CAS character with maximum number of parts and during long long creation sessions
- Addressed reported concerns of Creations related achievements not being awarded properly
UNIVERSE
- Improved stability of Rivalries and Rivalry outcomes
- Improved matchmaking logic
- Improved overall Universe stability
- Addressed reported concerns related to post-match cutscenes playing after disqualifications.
MyGM
- Allow GMs to set Triple Threat and Fatal Four Way matches as Title Matches.
- Improved stability when purchasing multiple Power Cards and addressed reported concerns related to timing of when certain Power Cards can be activated.
- Improved stability when progressing through later seasons and selecting Keepers.
- Addressed reported concerns with Journal entries not appearing correctly.
- Improved Drama functionality in early weeks.
- Improved Season Ranking display consistency.
MyFACTION
- Badges activated in Quickplay
- Addressed reported concerns related to general stability
MyRISE
- Addressed reported concerns in The Lock’s “Faction Forming” and The Legacy’s “Make Your (Brief)Case” Storylines where a “Front Running Grapple” Objective may have failed to complete
- Addressed reported concern related to story flow in “The Legacy” that caused players to end up in the Dynamic HUB with no Storylines to play. The flow was from Choosing to “Turn on Ava” and then starting the “A Good Inv-EST-ment” storyline” Note this will only address this reported concern in future save slots.
