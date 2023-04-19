WWE 2K23 update 1.08 patch notes: Big AI changes, new MyGM content, Online fixes & more

The 1.08 update for WWE 2K23 is a hefty one and addresses lots of ongoing issues in the game. It also introduces lots of new content and we’ve got a full rundown of the 1.08 update’s patch notes.

We’re only a few weeks removed from the successful release of 2K’s polished title – WWE 2K23. There have already been quite a few important updates released for the game as the devs aim to make sports entertainment even more entertaining!

WWE 2K23 has proven to be a big leap in quality and there are no signs of it stopping. Through social media and other means, the devs have been keeping tabs on issues. As a result, the 1.08 update seeks to eliminate several of these, including flaws with the game’s AI, while also debuting new features.

Courtesy of 2K, we have full details on all the changes it has made.

The 1.08 update features “Enhanced AI interactions in general gameplay” pertaining to pin mechanics, the AI’s reaction to certain moves, and more.

Also, online multiplayer is receiving a slight boost too. Along with greater stability and connection improvements, there are also fixes for the friend invite system.

The other noteworthy change in this update is the welcoming of new content. It’s nice to see that the Bayley-led Damage CTRL faction now have an authentic entrance, but players will likely be more concerned with the presence of new MyGM extras.

New match types have been added to Championship match situations, and the game mode’s logic has also been tweaked too.

WWE 2K23 April 18 update: 1.08 patch notes

As promised, here is every patch note featured in 2K’s 1.08 update for WWE 2K23.

GENERAL

Added entrance for Damage CTRL stable

Polish updates for several Superstars

GAMEPLAY

Implemented various AI improvements

Decreased frequency of AI pin attempts to address player feedback

Improved AI’s ability to perform Rebound attacks, particularly Signature moves

Renamed Southern Lights Suplex to JokerPlex

Increased effectiveness of Dodge Tendency AI Attribute

Improved AI logic for performing Corner Charged attacks

Addressed reported concern in Royal Rumble where characters could roll through the ropes during a reversal

Addressed reported concern regarding an instance where AI was prevented from performing their Secondary Signature if it used the same position as the Primary Signature

Removed limitation in WarGames which prevented diving from the top of the cage to an opponent laying on a table.

Added UI to help clarify when a player is swapping control to a different teammate in WarGames and Normal Tag Team matches

ONLINE

Improved stability in online matches.

Improved overall experience when joining a session or accepting an invite.

Improved overall experience with Community Creations uploads and downloads.

Superstars will now show as Eliminated in all online elimination style matches.

Due to reported concerns of an issue that may occur during online play, we have temporarily disabled 8-player online on Xbox One only. We are currently testing fixes and will release a patch as soon as possible.

CREATE

Improved overall stability in all multiple Create modes

Improved stability in CAS when creating a CAS character with maximum number of parts and during long long creation sessions

Addressed reported concerns of Creations related achievements not being awarded properly

UNIVERSE

Improved stability of Rivalries and Rivalry outcomes

Improved matchmaking logic

Improved overall Universe stability

Addressed reported concerns related to post-match cutscenes playing after disqualifications.

MyGM

Allow GMs to set Triple Threat and Fatal Four Way matches as Title Matches.

Improved stability when purchasing multiple Power Cards and addressed reported concerns related to timing of when certain Power Cards can be activated.

Improved stability when progressing through later seasons and selecting Keepers.

Addressed reported concerns with Journal entries not appearing correctly.

Improved Drama functionality in early weeks.

Improved Season Ranking display consistency.

MyFACTION

Badges activated in Quickplay

Addressed reported concerns related to general stability

MyRISE

Addressed reported concerns in The Lock’s “Faction Forming” and The Legacy’s “Make Your (Brief)Case” Storylines where a “Front Running Grapple” Objective may have failed to complete

Addressed reported concern related to story flow in “The Legacy” that caused players to end up in the Dynamic HUB with no Storylines to play. The flow was from Choosing to “Turn on Ava” and then starting the “A Good Inv-EST-ment” storyline” Note this will only address this reported concern in future save slots.

