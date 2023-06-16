Bing AI gets game-changing new feature on Windows 11

Microsoft Bing AI just got a brand-new feature for Windows 11 users, the ability to understand your voice inputs, in a huge boon to accessibility.

Microsoft’s Bing AI chat might be one of the most popular AI tools on the planet next to ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion. However, there was one notable feature that was missing for desktop users: The ability to interact with the AI through voice inputs.

The feature already exists for those who have been using the tool on mobile devices, and it has finally landed on desktops. The feature currently only supports five languages: English, Mandarin, Japanese, German, and French. But, that’s not the thing we’re most excited about.

Article continues after ad

According to Windows Central, the tool can also reply with a voice response, too. This is a huge boon in accessibility of the AI for those who may be visually impaired. All users need to do in order to access this is to tap on the microphone icon in the chat box itself, and the AI will then reply to you with an audio response of its own.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once this technology is refined, it could easily become a rival to tools like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. With the assistance of plugins, it could also stand to be significantly improved in the future, too.

Article continues after ad

Microsoft’s Voice AI gambit

Dexerto

This is not the only place where Microsoft’s OpenAI integrations have come to fruition, as the company has also recently partnered with Mercedes-Benz in order to bolster its own voice assistant. With the imminent arrival of other additional tools like Copilot, Bing AI is looking like one of the most accessible, and most powerful AI tools on the market.

While OpenAI and Microsoft’s relationship has hit some turbulence, this has not stopped the ceaseless rise of tech companies vying for a slice of the AI pie, with companies like Meta, Google, and more all offering tools of some kind that hope to bring AI-powered features to the masses.